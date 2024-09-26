scriptLifestyle Fitness Coach Shares Thoughts on Metabolism and How to Reduce Extra Fat, How to Lose Weight | Latest News | Patrika News

Lifestyle Fitness Coach Shares Thoughts on Metabolism and How to Reduce Extra Fat, How to Lose Weight

If you want to start a healthy life journey or try to increase energy, you need to understand the importance of your metabolism. Your metabolism controls the body’s primary functions, such as blood circulation and weight control. Contrary to popular belief, having extra fat in the body is not just a sign of slow metabolism, but it can also be due to excess fat that is stored in your body.

Lifestyle Fitness Coach Luke Coutinho on Metabolism

Coach Luke Coutinho explains how it is possible to improve metabolism by reducing fat. He shared on Instagram that it’s not about reducing fat, but about reducing excess fat that slows down metabolism. This means that by reducing fat, you can boost your metabolism! Focus on muscle growth, increase protein intake, get deep sleep, reduce old stress, avoid junk food, and practice mindful eating.

What are the Tips for Losing Weight from Life Fitness Coach

Challenge Your Muscles

Various types of physical exercises can help increase calorie burn and aid in weight loss. Your age, initial weight, and diet can all impact how much weight you lose, but muscle training can help you lose weight at any stage of your life.

Increase Protein

Protein helps reduce hunger pangs, which can aid in maintaining a balanced diet. Additionally, protein promotes muscle growth and repair, which is essential for digestion and overall health.

Make Time for Deep Sleep

Lack of sleep can affect hormone levels and appetite control, leading to increased cravings and overeating. Prioritizing good sleep can promote overall health and aid in weight loss.

Reduce Chronic Stress

Chronic stress can affect hormone levels and appetite control, leading to overeating and weight gain. To aid in weight loss and overall health, engage in stress-reducing programs, such as yoga, meditation, exercise, or hobbies.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness purposes only and is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedy without consulting a qualified medical expert or doctor.

