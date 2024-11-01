LPG Price Hike: Commercial Gas Cylinder Price Up by Rs 62

Commercial LPG Cylinders Become Rs 62 Costlier With the start of the festive season and weddings, the government oil companies have increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders. The price of 19 kg commercial cylinders has been increased by Rs 62 to Rs 1802 per cylinder in Delhi, which was previously Rs 1740. This price revision has put additional pressure on restaurants, hotels, and small businesses that rely on commercial gas cylinders.

Rs 156 Increase in 4 Months There has been a continuous increase in the prices of commercial LPG cylinders in the country for the fourth consecutive month. This time, the prices have increased by Rs 62. On average, there has been an increase of Rs 156 per cylinder in the last four months, adding to the burden on hotels, restaurants, and small businesses. The rising prices in the four major cities during the festive and wedding season have become a matter of concern for traders.

Check New Rates in Your City The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have increased in the four major cities from today. Here are the new rates. The impact of these increased prices will be particularly felt by small businesses and the food industry during the festive and wedding season.

Delhi: Rs 1740 to Rs 1802

Kolkata: Rs 1850 to Rs 1911.50

Mumbai: Rs 1692.50 to Rs 1754.50

Chennai: Rs 1903 to Rs 1964.50 No Change in Domestic Cylinder Prices However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders have remained stable, which means there will be no direct impact on households. But the increased prices of commercial cylinders may make eating out or dining at hotels more expensive, which will particularly affect consumers during the festive and wedding season.