Maharashtra: CM name likely today, Shinde and Ajit Pawar back BJP choice

Meeting at Amit Shah’s Residence Ajit Pawar was already in Delhi. Devendra Fadnavis reached Delhi on Thursday evening. A meeting of the three leaders, including Shinde, was held at the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah late at night. The meeting discussed the formula for government formation. In the meeting, it was discussed that the chief minister would be from the BJP, being the largest party. It was decided that senior leaders from both alliance partners would get the deputy chief minister’s post. Sources said that the BJP leadership also sought names of potential ministers from Shinde and Pawar. It was emphasised that just like the three parties fought the election together, they should also work together in the government. The meeting also discussed giving representation to Vidarbha, North, West Maharashtra, Thane, Konkan, and Marathwada in the government.

Hemant Soren Takes Oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister for the Fourth Time Hemant Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, took oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Thursday at the Morhabadi ground in Ranchi. This is the fourth time he has become the Chief Minister of the state. On this occasion, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Arvind Kejriwal were present on the stage.