Pakistani Army kills 4 terrorists

The Pakistani Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, informed that on Thursday, their army launched an operation against terrorists in Khyber district and killed 4 terrorists in the process.

Pakistan has long been a haven for terrorism. Terrorists have always found a safe haven in Pakistan. But now, Pakistan is also stuck in the quagmire of terrorism. A large number of terrorists are present in Pakistan and they often carry out attacks somewhere or the other. These terrorists do not even hesitate to attack the army and police. In such a situation, the army and police also take action against terrorists from time to time. Once again, the Pakistani Army has taken action against terrorists. On Thursday, the Pakistani Army launched an operation against terrorists in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and attacked them.

3 terrorists injured During the Pakistani Army's operation in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3 terrorists were injured. The injured terrorists managed to escape somehow.