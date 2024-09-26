SI Paper Leak: Another Revelation – Raika’s Son and Daughter Had Not Passed Any Exam Before, Got Merit Rank After Father Became Member

scriptSI Paper Leak: Another Revelation – Raika’s Son and Daughter Had Not Passed Any Exam Before, Got Merit Rank After Father Became Member | Latest News | Patrika News

Paper leak in Rajasthan: Ramuram Raika’s son and daughter confessed, we were told questions and answers by our father

JaipurSep 26, 2024 / 01:43 am

Aishwarya Chouhan

Paper leak in Rajasthan
The son and daughter of Ramuram Raika, who was arrested in the sub-inspector recruitment examination paper leak case, had given many exams but could not pass. After Raika became a member of RPSC, both of them took the sub-inspector recruitment exam and got a merit rank. Shobha got 5th rank and Devesh got 40th rank.
Ramuram Raika joined the government service in 1985. Among five brothers and five sisters, he reached a powerful position. He had distanced himself from his first wife and then married again. His son Devesh is married, and it is said that his father-in-law was also in the police.

SOG Will Investigate Raika’s Property

Now, SOG will investigate Ramuram Raika’s property. Earlier, ED had also attached the property of Babulal Katara along with SOG. Sources say that he had invested in farmhouses and flats.

SOG Took Exam, Only 24 Questions Answered

Shobha Raika, who got 5th rank in the recruitment exam, answered only 24 questions in the general knowledge exam conducted by SOG. Similarly, she answered only 34 questions correctly in the Hindi paper.

Raika Got Call from RPA

As soon as SOG took Shobha and Devesh into custody on Saturday, Ramuram got the information. When SOG asked him, he said that he got the information from RPA. Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena said that I had said during the previous government’s time that all papers had been leaked from RPSC since 2018.

