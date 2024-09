Big Decision of Mamata Government Amid Doctors’ Protest, Recruitment of this Department Cancelled

Kolkata•Sep 26, 2024 / 01:53 am• Patrika Desk

The Mamata government in West Bengal has taken a big decision. On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Family Welfare issued an order canceling the recruitment of house staff at all medical colleges at the local level. The reason behind the cancellation of the recruitment is not clear yet. However, it is being said that this decision was taken due to the ongoing doctors’ strike in the state.

Custody of Dr Sandip Ghosh Increased It is worth mentioning that the CBI arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, on Monday in a case of financial irregularities. On Tuesday, his custody was extended for 8 days. The CBI had demanded 10 days’ custody, which was approved by the court for 8 days.