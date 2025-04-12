CSK vs KKR: Captain Dhoni Blames These Players for Fifth Consecutive Loss

I felt we didn’t have enough runs – MS Dhoni After the match, captain MS Dhoni said that some nights haven’t been in their favour. The challenge has always been there; they have to accept the challenge. Today, he felt they didn’t have enough runs. This proved true when they bowled in the second innings, as the ball gripped a bit. He said that when you lose too many wickets, there’s pressure, and it becomes difficult later on with good spinners.
‘Trust your strengths’ Regarding scoring only 31 runs in the powerplay, he said the most important thing is to look at the conditions; in some matches, they have performed well. Trust your strengths and play the shots you can play. Don’t try to match someone else’s game. Our openers are good openers; they play authentic cricketing shots; they don’t play aggressively or try to hit across the line.
‘Partnerships will benefit in the middle or end’ Advising his top batsmen, he said it’s important not to get disheartened by looking at the scoreboard. If they try to score 60 runs in the powerplay with their lineup, it will be very difficult for them. Build partnerships, maybe take advantage in the middle and later overs, and if they lose wickets, the middle order will have to do their job differently.