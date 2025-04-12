scriptCSK vs KKR: Captain Dhoni Blames These Players for Fifth Consecutive Loss | CSK vs KKR: Captain Dhoni Blames These Players for Fifth Consecutive Loss | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Sports

CSK vs KKR: Captain Dhoni Blames These Players for Fifth Consecutive Loss

CSK vs KKR Highlights: On Friday, KKR defeated CSK by 8 wickets at Chepauk in IPL 2025. This is CSK’s fifth consecutive defeat in the tournament.

BharatApr 12, 2025 / 09:14 am

Patrika Desk

CSK vs KKR Match Highlights: As the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) progresses, the excitement intensifies. On Friday, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Chennai Super Kings suffered a heavy 8-wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders. This is CSK’s fifth consecutive loss in the tournament. Even under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, following Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury, they faced defeat. Dhoni appeared extremely disappointed after losing this match. He held his opening batsmen most responsible, who lost their wickets cheaply.

I felt we didn’t have enough runs – MS Dhoni

After the match, captain MS Dhoni said that some nights haven’t been in their favour. The challenge has always been there; they have to accept the challenge. Today, he felt they didn’t have enough runs. This proved true when they bowled in the second innings, as the ball gripped a bit. He said that when you lose too many wickets, there’s pressure, and it becomes difficult later on with good spinners.

‘Trust your strengths’

Regarding scoring only 31 runs in the powerplay, he said the most important thing is to look at the conditions; in some matches, they have performed well. Trust your strengths and play the shots you can play. Don’t try to match someone else’s game. Our openers are good openers; they play authentic cricketing shots; they don’t play aggressively or try to hit across the line.

‘Partnerships will benefit in the middle or end’

Advising his top batsmen, he said it’s important not to get disheartened by looking at the scoreboard. If they try to score 60 runs in the powerplay with their lineup, it will be very difficult for them. Build partnerships, maybe take advantage in the middle and later overs, and if they lose wickets, the middle order will have to do their job differently.

News / Sports / CSK vs KKR: Captain Dhoni Blames These Players for Fifth Consecutive Loss

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Scam: Fake Doctors Being Trained in Madhya Pradesh

National News

Scam: Fake Doctors Being Trained in Madhya Pradesh

in 5 hours

Power may get costlier in Rajasthan as tariff plea filed with SERC

Special

Power may get costlier in Rajasthan as tariff plea filed with SERC

in 4 hours

Amarnath Yatra 2025: New Guidelines Issued

National News

Amarnath Yatra 2025: New Guidelines Issued

17 hours ago

CSK vs KKR: Captain Dhoni Blames These Players for Fifth Consecutive Loss

Sports

CSK vs KKR: Captain Dhoni Blames These Players for Fifth Consecutive Loss

in 5 hours

Latest Sports

SRH vs PBKS pitch report: Bowlers in trouble as Hyderabad pitch promises run fest, will 300 be breached?

Sports

SRH vs PBKS pitch report: Bowlers in trouble as Hyderabad pitch promises run fest, will 300 be breached?

13 hours ago

Priyansh Arya smashes fastest-ever IPL Hundred against CSK

Cricket News

Priyansh Arya smashes fastest-ever IPL Hundred against CSK

3 days ago

Watson Accuses Fleming and Dhoni of Lacking Plan as CSK Struggles

Sports

Watson Accuses Fleming and Dhoni of Lacking Plan as CSK Struggles

4 days ago

Hardik Pandya Sets World Record Despite MI Loss to RCB

Sports

Hardik Pandya Sets World Record Despite MI Loss to RCB

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.