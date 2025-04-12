CSK vs KKR: Captain Dhoni Blames These Players for Fifth Consecutive Loss

I felt we didn’t have enough runs – MS Dhoni After the match, captain MS Dhoni said that some nights haven’t been in their favour. The challenge has always been there; they have to accept the challenge. Today, he felt they didn’t have enough runs. This proved true when they bowled in the second innings, as the ball gripped a bit. He said that when you lose too many wickets, there’s pressure, and it becomes difficult later on with good spinners.

‘Trust your strengths’ Regarding scoring only 31 runs in the powerplay, he said the most important thing is to look at the conditions; in some matches, they have performed well. Trust your strengths and play the shots you can play. Don’t try to match someone else’s game. Our openers are good openers; they play authentic cricketing shots; they don’t play aggressively or try to hit across the line.