Kerala Assembly passes resolution against ‘One Nation One Election’, gives this argument

The proposal for ‘One Nation One Election’ was recommended by the Ramanath Kovind panel. This proposal was presented by Minister MB Rajesh on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. ‘It will harm the country’s federal system’ Minister Rajesh said that this will harm the country’s federal system and will also harm the diverse nature of the country’s parliamentary democracy. It will also pave the way for a reduction in the tenure of various state assemblies and local self-governing bodies, claimed the minister.

This is a condemnable step-Rajesh Minister Rajesh argued that the committee is viewing Lok Sabha, state assembly, and local body elections as a single expense, but this is undemocratic. He said that there are simpler ways to reduce election expenses and make administration effective. He termed this step as condemnable.