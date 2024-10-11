scriptKerala Assembly passes resolution against ‘One Nation One Election’, gives this argument | Latest News | Patrika News

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against ‘One Nation One Election’, gives this argument

The resolution urges the Centre to withdraw its decision to approve the ‘One Nation One Election’ proposal.

ThiruvananthapuramOct 11, 2024 / 09:31 am

Patrika Desk

Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala Assembly has passed a resolution against the Centre’s ‘One Nation One Election’ proposal. The resolution urges the Centre to withdraw its decision to approve the ‘One Nation One Election’ proposal. Meanwhile, the passed resolution has also termed it unconstitutional.
The proposal for ‘One Nation One Election’ was recommended by the Ramanath Kovind panel. This proposal was presented by Minister MB Rajesh on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

‘It will harm the country’s federal system’

Minister Rajesh said that this will harm the country’s federal system and will also harm the diverse nature of the country’s parliamentary democracy. It will also pave the way for a reduction in the tenure of various state assemblies and local self-governing bodies, claimed the minister.

This is a condemnable step-Rajesh

Minister Rajesh argued that the committee is viewing Lok Sabha, state assembly, and local body elections as a single expense, but this is undemocratic. He said that there are simpler ways to reduce election expenses and make administration effective. He termed this step as condemnable.

News / Kerala Assembly passes resolution against ‘One Nation One Election’, gives this argument

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Haryana Election: Political Analysts Blame Congress’ Loss on Factionalism, Overconfidence

News

Haryana Election: Political Analysts Blame Congress’ Loss on Factionalism, Overconfidence

in 4 hours

Congress MP claims BJP to lose in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

National News

Congress MP claims BJP to lose in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

in 5 hours

Haryana: 96% of New MLAs Are Millionaires, These Many Linked to Criminal Cases – ADR Report

News

Haryana: 96% of New MLAs Are Millionaires, These Many Linked to Criminal Cases – ADR Report

in 4 hours

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

National News

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

17 hours ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.