Tobacco Ban: Now Cigarette, Liquor, and Gutka are Banned in this State, Know Why the Government Took this Big Decision

Safety Task Force Established The CM further said that this authority has been set up to focus on the maintenance of Chamundi Hills, provide facilities to devotees, and prevent crime in the area. A special task force will be established to ensure the safety of people, especially during Dussehra, and provide a better experience to devotees. He said that photography will also be banned inside the temple area. Mobile phones will be switched off during darshan.

Development of Many Temples CM Siddaramaiah said that apart from Chamundi Hills and the temple here, there are 24 other temples in the area. He said that the development of these temples should be done along with the main temple. He added that our goal is to make Chamundi Hills more attractive and provide all facilities. However, he clarified that there would be no dress code. People of any caste, religion, and gender can visit the temple.