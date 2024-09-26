scriptTobacco Ban: Now Cigarette, Liquor, and Gutka are Banned in this State, Know Why the Government Took this Big Decision | Latest News | Patrika News

Tobacco Ban: Now Cigarette, Liquor, and Gutka are Banned in this State, Know Why the Government Took this Big Decision

The Karnataka government has taken a big decision. CM Siddaramaiah has banned smoking, drinking, and gutka in Mysore’s Chamundi Hills.

The Karnataka government has taken a big decision on Tuesday, September 3. Smoking, drinking, and gutka have been banned in Mysore’s Chamundi Hills. After presiding over the Chamundeshwari Area Development Authority (CKDA) meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, ‘We have planned to distribute prasad (food), implement a plastic ban, and increase security by installing CCTV cameras at various locations in Chamundi Hills.’ The CM also announced that mobile phone usage has been banned during Chamundi Darshan.

Safety Task Force Established

The CM further said that this authority has been set up to focus on the maintenance of Chamundi Hills, provide facilities to devotees, and prevent crime in the area. A special task force will be established to ensure the safety of people, especially during Dussehra, and provide a better experience to devotees. He said that photography will also be banned inside the temple area. Mobile phones will be switched off during darshan.

Development of Many Temples

CM Siddaramaiah said that apart from Chamundi Hills and the temple here, there are 24 other temples in the area. He said that the development of these temples should be done along with the main temple. He added that our goal is to make Chamundi Hills more attractive and provide all facilities. However, he clarified that there would be no dress code. People of any caste, religion, and gender can visit the temple.

‘Temple Funds Should Not be Used for Hindu Temples’

Meanwhile, the former royal family opposed the CKDA meeting, as the court is still hearing the case regarding the formation of the authority. Mysore-Kodagu BJP MP Yeduveer Wadiyar said, ‘Despite the court’s order, the CM-led Chamundeshwari Area Development Authority held its first meeting, which should not have happened. Holding the meeting is a violation of the court’s order, and we will fight a legal battle in the coming days.’ Yeduveer Wadiyar said, ‘The government should not interfere in religious matters. Temple funds are not being used for Hindu temples.’

