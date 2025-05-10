Tanvi The Great: Upcoming Movie Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is set to make his directorial debut with his upcoming film ‘Tanvi The Great’. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this film. Recently, Anupam Kher announced the inclusion of Boman Irani, Shubhangi Dutta, and Jackie Shroff in the cast of ‘Tanvi The Great’. Now, through an Instagram post, he has revealed another important cast member.
Entry of ‘The Kashmir Files’ Actress Pallavi Joshi
Anupam shared a photo of an actress on Instagram. The photo displays the film’s name, ‘Tanvi The Great’, at the bottom, and the actress’s name and character details above. This actress is Pallavi Joshi, who appeared in ‘The Kashmir Files’. She has now joined the film’s star cast and will play the role of Vidya Raina.
Director Anupam Kher Announces via Post
In the post’s caption, Anupam wrote, “I have been a fan of Pallavi Joshi for a long time, especially from her television days. She is a tremendously impactful performer. Her entry into cinema is a gift to the film industry, as she does very selective projects, but whenever she graces the screen, her performance is worthy of a national award. Her character in the film ‘Tanvi The Great’ exemplifies love, dignity, sacrifice, and strength. She acts with such effortless ease, and working with her is a lesson in itself. Your understanding and sensitivity towards the Indian Army is also commendable and inspiring to others. Jai Hind!”
When Will the Film Be Released?
In this film, Boman Irani will play the role of Raza Sahab, while Jackie Shroff will be seen as Brigadier Joshi, an Indian military officer. Oscar-winning M.M. Keeravani has composed the music. Currently, the film’s release date has not yet been announced.
News / Tanvi The Great: Actress from 'The Kashmir Files' Joins Cast in a New Twist, Director Anupam Kher Reveals