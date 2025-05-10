Tanvi The Great: Actress from 'The Kashmir Files' Joins Cast in a New Twist, Director Anupam Kher Reveals

Tanvi The Great Movie Poster Entry of ‘The Kashmir Files’ Actress Pallavi Joshi Anupam shared a photo of an actress on Instagram. The photo displays the film’s name, ‘Tanvi The Great’, at the bottom, and the actress’s name and character details above. This actress is Pallavi Joshi, who appeared in ‘The Kashmir Files’. She has now joined the film’s star cast and will play the role of Vidya Raina. Anupam shared a photo of an actress on Instagram. The photo displays the film’s name, ‘Tanvi The Great’, at the bottom, and the actress’s name and character details above. This actress is Pallavi Joshi, who appeared in ‘The Kashmir Files’. She has now joined the film’s star cast and will play the role of Vidya Raina.

