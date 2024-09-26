Do Genetic Traits or Increasing Age Cause Heart Disease?

scriptDo Genetic Traits or Increasing Age Cause Heart Disease? | Latest News | Patrika News

Heart Disease Problem: Stopping time and attack is considered a difficult task. In India, the problem of heart disease is increasing. Heart disease is considered a major problem worldwide. People often say that after this, a person cannot even ask for water.

After COVID-19, people often blame the COVID-19 vaccine and hold it responsible. But there are many reasons for this. Today, we will learn about the causes of heart disease.

Genetics

The reason for heart disease is also attributed to genetics. This is because if someone in the family has heart disease, the chances of you getting it also increase. This is due to genes, as some genes are sensitive.

Unhealthy Diet

A bad diet can increase the risk of heart disease. When we consume a diet high in fat, high cholesterol, and sodium, our blood vessels become stiff, and the risk of high blood pressure increases.

High Cholesterol

High cholesterol increases the risk of heart disease, causing plaque to accumulate in the arteries and reducing blood flow.

Diabetes

Diabetes increases the risk of heart disease. This is because when blood sugar levels are high, it causes blood vessels to become stiff, and blood pressure increases.

Stress

Often, people consider stress to be the biggest cause of heart disease. This is because when we are stressed, the hormone cortisol is produced, which increases blood pressure and cholesterol levels in the blood.

Smoking

Smoking is considered a major factor in heart disease. Smoking causes arteries to become stiff, reducing blood flow.

Age

As age increases, the problem of heart disease also increases. This is because with age, arteries become stiff, and plaque or blood clots accumulate, reducing blood flow.
To reduce the risk of heart disease, we should eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly. We should also get our blood pressure and cholesterol levels checked regularly.

Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. This is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedies on their own, but rather consult an expert doctor or a medical professional related to the field.

