This Team Dismissed for Just 7 Runs, Setting a Shameful Record for Lowest T20 International Score

Nigeria set a target of 272 runs, but the entire Ivory Coast team got out for just 7 runs, which is the lowest score in T20 international cricket.

Nov 26, 2024

Lowest Score in T20 International Cricket: Cricket is a game of uncertainties, where new records are made and broken every day. A similar incident took place in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Qualifier tournament between Ivory Coast and Nigeria. When Nigeria set a target of 272 runs, the entire Ivory Coast team got out for just 7 runs, which is the lowest score in T20 international cricket.
Nigeria won the toss and decided to bat first. Suleiman Runsewe (112), Isaac Okpe (65 not out), and others helped Nigeria score 271 runs for 4 wickets. In response, the Ivory Coast team was all out for just 7 runs in 7.3 overs. Left-arm spinner Issac Danladi and left-arm pacer Prosper Useni took 3 wickets each, while right-arm pacer Peter Aho took 2 wickets, and Silvester Okpe took 1 wicket.

7 Batsmen Failed to Open Their Accounts

Ivory Coast’s 7 batsmen failed to open their accounts. Opener Outtara Muhammad scored the highest 4 runs for the team. This way, Nigeria won the match by 264 runs, which is the third-largest victory in T20 history in terms of runs. In their first match against Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast was all out for 21 runs.

5 Lowest Scores in T20 Internationals

1. Ivory Coast got out for just 7 runs against Nigeria in Lagos.

2. Mongolia was all out for 10 runs against Singapore in Bangi this year.
3. The Ice of Men Team from Spain was Bowled Out for Just 10 Runs in 8.4 Overs in Cartagena Last Year.

4. Mongolia was all out for 12 runs against Japan in Sano this year.
5. Mongolia was all out for 17 runs against Hong Kong in Kuala Lumpur this year.

