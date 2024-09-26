What is Hepatitis, the disease that causes 10 lakh deaths every year

What is Hepatitis? Hepatitis is an infection that occurs in the liver. When Hepatitis occurs, there is inflammation in the liver, which can even lead to death. Because it increases the risk of cancer. 5 types of viruses cause Hepatitis. Among them, B and C are considered the most deadly. Hepatitis B and C spread through bodily fluids and can also be transmitted through needles and sexual contact. Hepatitis B enters the body and accumulates in the DNA, which is why the body’s immune system cannot detect it, and it remains in the body.

Hepatitis is more common in Africa and South Asia According to the President of the Hepatitis B Foundation, Charlie Cohen, many obstacles are coming in the way of eliminating these diseases. The biggest problems are in Africa and South Asia. She says that we have found a cure for Hepatitis C, but the search for Hepatitis B is still ongoing.