What is Hepatitis, the disease that causes 10 lakh deaths every year

Sep 26, 2024 / 01:43 am

Aishwarya Chouhan

Human life is spent fighting diseases. Every year, lakhs of people lose their lives due to diseases. Talking about Hepatitis, in 2016, the FDA approved the antiviral drug Sovoldi. With this, the WHO set a target to eliminate two types of Hepatitis, B and C, by 2030. But according to new data, 90% of infections have occurred, and there has been a 65% increase in deaths.

What is Hepatitis?

Hepatitis is an infection that occurs in the liver. When Hepatitis occurs, there is inflammation in the liver, which can even lead to death. Because it increases the risk of cancer. 5 types of viruses cause Hepatitis. Among them, B and C are considered the most deadly. Hepatitis B and C spread through bodily fluids and can also be transmitted through needles and sexual contact. Hepatitis B enters the body and accumulates in the DNA, which is why the body’s immune system cannot detect it, and it remains in the body.

Hepatitis is more common in Africa and South Asia

According to the President of the Hepatitis B Foundation, Charlie Cohen, many obstacles are coming in the way of eliminating these diseases. The biggest problems are in Africa and South Asia. She says that we have found a cure for Hepatitis C, but the search for Hepatitis B is still ongoing.
Reports say that if this continues, by 2040, there will be more deaths from Hepatitis than from HIV and malaria globally.

Identify Hepatitis from these symptoms

  • Jaundice or yellowing of the skin
  • Change in the color of urine
  • Extreme fatigue
  • Vomiting or nausea
  • Stomach pain and swelling
  • Itching
  • Lack of appetite or decreased appetite
  • Sudden weight loss
Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. This is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedies on their own, but to consult an expert doctor or medical professional.

