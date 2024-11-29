scriptWPL 2025: Auction date announced, these star players set to go under the hammer | WPL 2025: auction date announced, star players set to go under the hammer | Latest News | Patrika News

WPL 2025: Auction date announced, these star players set to go under the hammer

The WPL mini-auction will take place on December 13 in Bangalore.

New DelhiNov 29, 2024 / 10:04 am

Patrika Desk

Women Premier League 2025, Mini Auction: After the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now preparing for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 mini-auction. This auction will take place on December 15 in Bangalore, and for the first time, all five franchises will have a budget of 15 crore to form their teams.
In the mini-auction, big international names like England’s captain Heather Night, New Zealand’s fast bowler Lea Tahuhu, and West Indies’ all-rounder Deandra Dottin will be up for grabs. Indian players like Sneh Rana, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, and batter Veda Krishnamurthy will also be in the spotlight.
For the past two seasons, Delhi Capitals (DC) have had the services of captain Meg Lanning. In this mini-auction, Delhi has the lowest budget of 2.5 crore. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants (GG) have the highest purse of 4.4 crore and have released seven players from their team. Current champions Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and New Zealand’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Sophie Devine, and they too have released seven players. RCB has a budget of 3.25 crore.
In the pre-season trade window in November, only one player, Danny Wyatt, was transferred, and RCB acquired her from UP Warriors in a cash trade. Last season, Wyatt did not play a single match for UP Warriors, who finished fourth. In the third season, the five teams will play between February and March 2025, and the tournament will take place in January-February 2026.

News / WPL 2025: Auction date announced, these star players set to go under the hammer

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maharashtra: CM name likely today, Shinde and Ajit Pawar back BJP choice

News

Maharashtra: CM name likely today, Shinde and Ajit Pawar back BJP choice

in 3 hours

Threat call to assassinate PM Modi sparks panic

News

Threat call to assassinate PM Modi sparks panic

in 4 hours

NIA Arrest: India’s ‘enemy’ Salman Rahman Khan captured in Rwanda after Interpol red corner notice

News

NIA Arrest: India’s ‘enemy’ Salman Rahman Khan captured in Rwanda after Interpol red corner notice

in 4 hours

Jharkhand: 71 of 81 MLAs Are Crorepatis, Rameshwar Oraon Tops the Wealth Chart – Who’s the Poorest?

National News

Jharkhand: 71 of 81 MLAs Are Crorepatis, Rameshwar Oraon Tops the Wealth Chart – Who’s the Poorest?

3 days ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.