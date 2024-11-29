WPL 2025: Auction date announced, these star players set to go under the hammer

In the mini-auction, big international names like England’s captain Heather Night, New Zealand’s fast bowler Lea Tahuhu, and West Indies’ all-rounder Deandra Dottin will be up for grabs. Indian players like Sneh Rana, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, and batter Veda Krishnamurthy will also be in the spotlight.

For the past two seasons, Delhi Capitals (DC) have had the services of captain Meg Lanning. In this mini-auction, Delhi has the lowest budget of 2.5 crore. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants (GG) have the highest purse of 4.4 crore and have released seven players from their team. Current champions Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and New Zealand’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Sophie Devine, and they too have released seven players. RCB has a budget of 3.25 crore.

In the pre-season trade window in November, only one player, Danny Wyatt, was transferred, and RCB acquired her from UP Warriors in a cash trade. Last season, Wyatt did not play a single match for UP Warriors, who finished fourth. In the third season, the five teams will play between February and March 2025, and the tournament will take place in January-February 2026.