Chirag-Satwik Reach China Open 2025 Semifinals with Straight-Games Victory; Unnati Hooda's Campaign Ends

After a strong start in the first game, Satwik and Chirag overcame an initial lead by the Malaysian pair to win 21-18. In the second game, they seized six points to break a 15-14 lead and secure victory. They will now face the world's second-ranked pair, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia—the same pair that eliminated them in the Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-finals.