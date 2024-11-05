Lightning strikes during live match, one player dead and several injured, watch shocking video

Injured Players Undergoing Treatment in Hospital The game was stopped due to rain. When the players were leaving the field, 39-year-old player Jose Hugo de la Cruz Masa was suddenly struck by lightning, resulting in his immediate death. The match referee and several other players were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment in the hospital.
Watch the Heart-Stopping Video This video was shared by an account named NEXTA on November 4. By the time this news was written, the video had been viewed by nearly two lakh people.