Lightning strikes during live match, one player dead and several injured, watch shocking video

Football Player Died due to Lightning: A heart-stopping incident occurred during a live match in the city of Huancayo.

New Delhi•Nov 05, 2024 / 09:25 am• Patrika Desk

A video of a football player’s death due to lightning during a live match is going viral on social media. This tragic incident occurred on Sunday night in the city of Huancayo, Peru. A match was being played between Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca football clubs. The video clearly shows that the game was stopped due to rain, and the players were leaving the field. Suddenly, lightning struck between the match referee and a player, causing all players to fall to the ground.

Injured Players Undergoing Treatment in Hospital The game was stopped due to rain. When the players were leaving the field, 39-year-old player Jose Hugo de la Cruz Masa was suddenly struck by lightning, resulting in his immediate death. The match referee and several other players were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Watch the Heart-Stopping Video In Peru, a soccer player died after being struck by lightning during a match The tragedy occurred on November 3 during a match between clubs Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca, held in the Peruvian city of Huancayo.During the game, a heavy downpour began and the referee… pic.twitter.com/yOqMUmkxaJ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 4, 2024 This video was shared by an account named NEXTA on November 4. By the time this news was written, the video had been viewed by nearly two lakh people.