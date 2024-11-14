scriptPKL 2024: With Fourth Consecutive Win, Haryana Steelers Reach Top of the Points Table | Latest News | Patrika News
PKL 2024: With Fourth Consecutive Win, Haryana Steelers Reach Top of the Points Table

In the match played at Noida Indoor Stadium, Haryana’s win saw contributions from Vinay (6), Shivam Patare (5), Mohammadreza Shadloui (6), and Rahul Sethpal (High-5), while Patna’s Devank and Ayan scored 7-7 points each.

New DelhiNov 14, 2024 / 03:17 pm

Patrika Desk

Hyderabad Steelers vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Haryana Steelers have reached the top of the points table after defeating Patna Pirates 37-32 in the 52nd match of the 11th season of Pro Kabaddi League. Haryana have won seven out of nine matches, while Patna have lost four out of nine matches.
In today’s match played at Noida Indoor Stadium, Haryana’s win saw contributions from Vinay (6), Shivam Patare (5), Mohammadreza Shadloui (6), and Rahul Sethpal (High-5), while Patna’s Devank and Ayan scored 7-7 points each. Patna’s defense was not up to the mark. Raiders gave Patna a good comeback, but they lost their grip later on.
However, within three minutes, Patna took a 2-1 lead, but Vinay scored two points in a do-or-die raid, putting Haryana ahead 3-2. He also revived Shadloui, but Devank sent Shadloui back to the bench, leveling the score. Sethpal then sent Ayan and Devank out, putting Haryana ahead 7-4.
In the next raid, Shivam’s super tackle situation arose, and Sandeep was out, pushing Patna towards an all-out. However, Sudhakar took a revival, and 10 minutes into the game, Haryana were ahead 11-7. A super tackle was looming. Shadloui went for the second raid and caught Ayan off guard. Gujarat then pushed Patna towards an all-out, taking a 15-8 lead. Patna scored their first tackle point in the 13th minute, making it 10-15. Both teams then scored three points each. Jaydeep then sent Ayan out, putting Haryana ahead 19-13. Meanwhile, Vinay scored a point in a do-or-die raid, increasing the lead to seven points.
Just before halftime, Devank scored a bonus point, making it 14-20. After halftime, Navin caught Vinay off guard. Ayan then scored a point, reducing the lead to four points. Shadloui then sent Ankith out and tackled Ayan. With a score of 23-17, Vinay came in for a do-or-die raid but was caught. Revived, Ayan came in for a do-or-die raid and went out of bounds, and Shadloui was also out.
Both teams scored one point each. Then, Devank scored a multi-point raid, making it 21-24. Haryana were in a super tackle situation. Ayan was tackled, and Haryana took a 27-22 lead. Meanwhile, Vinay went to the lobby without being touched. Sandeep then caught Shadloui, pushing Haryana towards an all-out. This time, Haryana could not avoid the all-out, and the score became 28-29.
However, Haryana scored four consecutive points, taking the lead to 34-29. Vinay scored a point in a do-or-die raid, putting Patna in a super tackle situation. Shadloui’s mistake, however, averted the situation. With two minutes left, the lead was still five points. With one minute left, the situation remained the same. Ayan caught Shadloui, reducing the lead to four points, but Vinay scored a point in a do-or-die raid, despite being late, and took his team to the top of the points table.

