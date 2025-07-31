World Athletics Mandates Single Lifetime Gender Test for Female Athletes

Commenting on the new rules and the SRY test, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said, “The philosophy we cherish in World Athletics is the protection and promotion of the integrity of women’s sport. In a sport that is genuinely trying to attract more women permanently, it is really important that they enter the sport with the confidence that there is no biological impediment. The testing is a very important step to confirm biological gender.” He further added, “We are saying that to compete at a specific level in the female category, you have to be biologically female.”