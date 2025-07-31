31 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Other Sports

World Athletics Mandates Single Lifetime Gender Test for Female Athletes

World Athletics: Female athletes will be ineligible to compete in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo starting August 13th unless they pass the SRY gene test.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 31, 2025

World Athletics Championship
World Athletics Championship (File Photo - IANS)

World Athletics: Women athletes will now be required to undergo a one-time gender test, the SRY gene test. Any female athlete who does not undergo this test will not be able to participate in world ranking competitions. The World Athletics Council implemented this test on Wednesday.

This rule has been created to prevent athletes who have changed their gender to compete in women's events, and will come into effect on 1 September 2025. Therefore, female athletes will not be able to participate in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, starting August 13th, without passing the SRY gene test.

According to a press release issued by World Athletics, this test will need to be done only once in a lifetime and will be conducted via a buccal swab or blood test, whichever is more convenient. This test will identify the athlete's gender.

Commenting on the new rules and the SRY test, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said, “The philosophy we cherish in World Athletics is the protection and promotion of the integrity of women’s sport. In a sport that is genuinely trying to attract more women permanently, it is really important that they enter the sport with the confidence that there is no biological impediment. The testing is a very important step to confirm biological gender.” He further added, “We are saying that to compete at a specific level in the female category, you have to be biologically female.”

Share the news:

Related Topics

sports authority of india

Sports News

Published on:

31 Jul 2025 08:51 am

English News / Sports / Other Sports / World Athletics Mandates Single Lifetime Gender Test for Female Athletes
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.