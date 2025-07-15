15 July 2025,

Tuesday

World’s Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies in Road Accident

World's oldest marathon runner Fauja Singh dies in road accident: Fauja Singh, known as the "Turbaned Tornado", the world's oldest marathon runner, has died in a road accident.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 15, 2025

World's oldest marathon runner Fauja Singh Dies
World's oldest marathon runner Fauja Singh Dies (Photo Credit: IANS)

World's Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies: Fauja Singh, the world's oldest marathon runner, died on Monday in a road accident. He was 114 years old. He was out for a walk near his village, Byaas Pind, in Jalandhar, near the Pathankot-Jalandhar National Highway, when a speeding car hit him while he was crossing the road. Some young men took him to the hospital, where he died during treatment in the evening. Fauja Singh was known as the ‘Turbaned Tornado’. His death has caused a wave of mourning in the sports world.

Completed his first marathon at the age of 90

After the death of his wife, Gian Kaur, in 1992, Fauja Singh moved to England and settled in East London with his son, Kuldeep. In 1994, to overcome the grief of his son's death, he started running and became the oldest marathon runner. Fauja Singh completed his first marathon at the age of 90. In 2004, at the age of 93, he completed the London Marathon. In 2011, at the age of 100, he completed the Toronto Marathon and set a record in the 100-plus category.

Symbol of perseverance: Kataria

Punjab Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, expressed his grief over his death. He wrote on X, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of the great marathon runner and symbol of perseverance, Sardar Fauja Singh Ji. At the age of 114, he joined me with unique enthusiasm in the 'Nasha Mukt – Rangla Punjab' march. His legacy will remain an inspiration for a drug-free Punjab."

Published on:

15 Jul 2025 08:43 am

World's Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies in Road Accident
