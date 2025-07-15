World’s Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies in Road Accident

World's Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies: Fauja Singh, the world's oldest marathon runner, died on Monday in a road accident. He was 114 years old. He was out for a walk near his village, Byaas Pind, in Jalandhar, near the Pathankot-Jalandhar National Highway, when a speeding car hit him while he was crossing the road. Some young men took him to the hospital, where he died during treatment in the evening. Fauja Singh was known as the ‘Turbaned Tornado’. His death has caused a wave of mourning in the sports world.