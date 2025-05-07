Bijapur Naxal Encounter: Over 20 Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh

It is reported that two days prior, during an encounter on the Karegutta hills, security forces killed a female Naxal and recovered a .303 rifle from her body. The SP confirmed in recent days that during a 12-day operation, 4 Naxals were killed, several weapons seized, and hundreds of Naxal bunkers destroyed. Currently, security forces have reportedly surrounded key Naxal leaders.

Mission Sankalp | More than 15 naxals killed by Security Forces in an ongoing encounter near Karegutta Hills in Bijapur district along Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, says a Police official. pic.twitter.com/XG1tD48HqT — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025 Bijapur Naxal Encounter: Over 200 IEDs Recovered Reports indicate that over 200 IEDs have been recovered from the area. Security personnel are fully deployed at an altitude of approximately 5000 feet near Karegutta hill. It is believed that any attempt by Naxals to enter Chhattisgarh from the Telangana border will result in direct confrontation with security forces.

Claims of Killing Top Naxal Leaders Police claim that several senior Maoist leaders have either been killed or seriously injured during the operation. In addition to the encounter, hundreds of Naxal hideouts and bunkers have been destroyed.

Joint Operation Ongoing Since 21 April IG Sundarraj stated that this joint operation involving CRPF, Cobra Battalion, DRG (District Reserve Guard), and STF (Special Task Force) teams has been underway since 21 April. Continuous search operations are being conducted in forests where prior intelligence indicated Naxal activity.

During the encounter, heavy firing took place on both sides. After the Naxals retreated, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, during which the body of the female Naxal was recovered. Her identity has not yet been publicly released, but security agencies are investigating her rank and any cases registered against her.