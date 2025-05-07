scriptBijapur Naxal Encounter: Over 20 Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh | Bijapur Naxal Encounter: Over 20 Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Patrika plus

Bijapur Naxal Encounter: Over 20 Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur Naxal Encounter: Security forces have achieved another major success in the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in the Karregutta hill region of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. Reports suggest that more than 20 Naxals have been killed in the latest encounter.

BijapurMay 07, 2025 / 12:49 pm

Patrika Desk

Bijapur Naxal Encounter: मुठभेड़ में 20 से ज्यादा नक्सलियों ढेर, कर्रेगुट्टा पहाड़ी पर 15 दिनों से चल रही फायरिंग...
While India launched a major operation, codenamed ‘Operation Sindhur’, against Pakistan at 1:30 AM on Wednesday, resulting in the targeting of 9 terrorist bases in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), security forces in Chhattisgarh’s forest region have also conducted a significant operation. Security personnel engaged in intense firing, reportedly eliminating over 20 Naxals. No official confirmation has been released regarding this operation yet.
It is reported that two days prior, during an encounter on the Karegutta hills, security forces killed a female Naxal and recovered a .303 rifle from her body. The SP confirmed in recent days that during a 12-day operation, 4 Naxals were killed, several weapons seized, and hundreds of Naxal bunkers destroyed. Currently, security forces have reportedly surrounded key Naxal leaders.

Bijapur Naxal Encounter: Over 200 IEDs Recovered

Reports indicate that over 200 IEDs have been recovered from the area. Security personnel are fully deployed at an altitude of approximately 5000 feet near Karegutta hill. It is believed that any attempt by Naxals to enter Chhattisgarh from the Telangana border will result in direct confrontation with security forces.

Claims of Killing Top Naxal Leaders

Police claim that several senior Maoist leaders have either been killed or seriously injured during the operation. In addition to the encounter, hundreds of Naxal hideouts and bunkers have been destroyed.

Joint Operation Ongoing Since 21 April

IG Sundarraj stated that this joint operation involving CRPF, Cobra Battalion, DRG (District Reserve Guard), and STF (Special Task Force) teams has been underway since 21 April. Continuous search operations are being conducted in forests where prior intelligence indicated Naxal activity.
During the encounter, heavy firing took place on both sides. After the Naxals retreated, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, during which the body of the female Naxal was recovered. Her identity has not yet been publicly released, but security agencies are investigating her rank and any cases registered against her.

Over 100 Hardcore Naxals Killed

Bastar IG Sundarraj P stated that a total of 129 hardcore Naxals have been killed so far in 2025. The bodies of these Maoists have been recovered, along with several modern weapons.

News / Patrika plus / Bijapur Naxal Encounter: Over 20 Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India Launches 100km Deep Air Strikes in Pakistan, Eliminating 90 Terrorists

National News

India Launches 100km Deep Air Strikes in Pakistan, Eliminating 90 Terrorists

in 1 hour

Operation Sindoor: Joint Army, Air Force, and Navy Action Targets Terrorist Bases in Pakistan and POK

National News

Operation Sindoor: Joint Army, Air Force, and Navy Action Targets Terrorist Bases in Pakistan and POK

1 hour ago

Operation Sindoor: India strikes back after Pahalgam attack

Pakistan

Operation Sindoor: India strikes back after Pahalgam attack

28 minutes ago

Operation Sindoor: Pahalgam Widow’s Tears Reflect Families’ Emotional Appeal for Justice

National News

Operation Sindoor: Pahalgam Widow’s Tears Reflect Families’ Emotional Appeal for Justice

in 3 hours

Latest Patrika plus

Petrol pump licence: Opening a petrol pump now easier, no licence needed after state government decision!

Raipur

Petrol pump licence: Opening a petrol pump now easier, no licence needed after state government decision!

3 weeks ago

PM Awas Yojana: 1249 Sukma Families Receive Homes on Navratri

Patrika plus

PM Awas Yojana: 1249 Sukma Families Receive Homes on Navratri

1 month ago

77 Years After Independence, Chhattisgarh Village Electrified

Patrika plus

77 Years After Independence, Chhattisgarh Village Electrified

1 month ago

CG weather alert: Weather to change in hours, rain likely for next 4 days, IMD issues warning

Patrika plus

CG weather alert: Weather to change in hours, rain likely for next 4 days, IMD issues warning

2 months ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.