10 January 2026,

Saturday

Korba

CG Teacher Vacancy: 158 Assistant Teacher Posts Vacant in Chhattisgarh District, Education System Crippled… RTI Reveals Irregularities

There are 158 vacant posts for assistant teachers in this block. Most of the schools where posts are vacant are located in dense forests. Teachers do not want to go there.

2 min read
Korba

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 10, 2026

teachers

Image: Patrika

CG Teacher Vacancy: All is not well in the government schools of Korba district. The studies of the students are being affected due to teachers being assigned tasks other than academic work. There are also not enough teachers in the schools as per the requirement. In such a situation, how can the foundation of education be strengthened? This question is being raised.

The Pauriopara development block in the district is counted among the most backward areas of Korba. This block does not have a good hospital, nor schools. The condition of the roads is also bad. The news coming from the Pauriopara development block regarding education is also surprising. There are 158 vacant posts of assistant teachers in this block. Most of the schools where posts are vacant are located in dense forests. Teachers do not want to go here.

This is the reason why even today there are a large number of schools in the Pauriopara development block where there is only a single teacher. Due to the lack of teachers as per the setup, the responsibility of educating students studying in more than one class rests on a single teacher. The impact on education in this block is being observed due to single teachers. A lack of quality in children's education is visible.

64 Teacher Posts Vacant in Secondary Schools

64 teacher posts in Government Secondary Schools could not be filled. These include Rampur, Amaldiha, Amatikra, Uchalenga, Arsiya, Baira, Parla, Banjiban, Gudrumuda, Nawapara, Chandroti, Pandripani, Chindhiya, Dullapur, Gadra, Ghuchapur, Gursiya, Jatga, Amahwa, Jhinpuri, Jurali, Karimati, Tulbul, Katoringoi, Sirki, Tehrisarai, Kendai, Khodri, Kumharisani, Konkona, Lad, Bhujangkachhar, Lakhanpur, Chotiya, Lamna, Lepra, Pantha, Bodanala, Banjari, Morga, Pali, Kanyapasan, Balak Pasaan, Paturiydand, Giddhmudi, Pipariya, Pondikala, Kasturba Pondi Uproda, Bijadand, Rampur, Banpiper, Rode, Malda, Sindhiya, Sirmina, Kasniya, Tanera and Tuman.

Disclosure Through Right to Information

The shortage of teachers in the government schools of the Pauriopara development block has been revealed through documents obtained under the Right to Information Act. In response to the question regarding the shortage of teachers in this development block, the District Education Officer stated that out of 405 government primary schools, 94 posts of assistant teachers are vacant. At the same time, 64 posts of teachers (LB) in 137 government secondary schools could not be filled.

Teacher Posts Vacant in These Primary Schools

Primary Schools Etmanagar, Mudhakki, Aurabhantha, Bartarai, Amakhokhra, Rampur, Amaldiha, Mukuwa, Ashram Merai, Khirti, Nawapara, SalihaPahari, Arsiya, Baniya, Gudrumuda, Hathmar, Sirkikala, Putuwa, Betlo, Nawapara, Kauatal, Binjhra, Damhamuda, Bhukhbhukipara, Nawapara, Kargiama, Peeparkunda, Algadand, Gadra, Darrabhantha, Gharipakhna, Kenadand, Jatga, Bhadrapara, Belpara, Jhinpuri, Ngoibachhera, Karri, Tulbul, Kukrikadar, Tendubhatha, Ashram Katoringoi, Primary School Barbhantha, Kendai, Kumhari Sani, Dhauramuda, Ghoghrapara, Baroudkhar, Danghiama, Baskatiyapara, Lad, Langa, Amjhar, Lakhanpur, Patelpara Lakhanpur, Lamna, Chotiya, Bandhapara, Machadoli, Katmorga, Raparpra, Ashram Madai, Primary School Lodi Bahra, Pachra, Bodrapara, Ashram Pali, Jhokapara Pali, Gidhmudi, Pipariya, Amli Bahar, Ashram Pondi Bahar, Putipakhna, Adsara, Banpiper, Rampur, Rawa, Pondikhurd, Saila, Bagbudapara, Hathmar Bala, Siktapara, Ashram, Sarbhonka, Ringaniya, Karrabahar, Kodwariya, Sendurgaar, Paldhurena, Mudhabhantha, Mudhdhova, Ashram Sindhiya, Darripra, Kothikharra, Dwaripara, Sutra, Tanakhar, Pachbhaiyapara, Bhalpahari and Primary School Tanera are included.

News / Chhattisgarh / Korba / CG Teacher Vacancy: 158 Assistant Teacher Posts Vacant in Chhattisgarh District, Education System Crippled… RTI Reveals Irregularities

