Korba Tragedy: Three Family Members Trapped After Well Collapse

Korba News: A well collapsed in a village in the Pori Uparoda development block, causing chaos. It is feared that three members of a family – a 65-year-old farmer, his wife, and son – are trapped under the debris. A rescue operation was launched on Tuesday morning to search for them. The large amount of debris in the well is hindering the search efforts.
The family, belonging to Chhotulal Shriwas, resides in Banwar village under the Khodri gram panchayat in the Pori Uparoda development block. Chhotulal (65 years), his wife Kanchan Bai (53 years), and son Govind Shriwas (30 years) have been missing since Tuesday morning. Their whereabouts and condition remain unclear. However, their well in the backyard of their house has collapsed. Govind's slipper was found near the well. The family fears that all three have been buried under the debris.
Given the seriousness of the situation, the district administration launched a rescue operation around 10 am on Tuesday. However, the entire debris has not yet been removed from the well. The depth of the well is causing difficulties in completing the rescue operation.
In the evening, the Korba Collector and Superintendent of Police arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident. They spoke to the family, gathered information about the incident, and assured them of assistance. The rescue operation continued late into the evening. Jivanram Shriwas, the elder son of Chhoturam, stated that the family owns approximately one acre of land.
The family cultivates this land. Irrigation facilities are scarce in the area. Therefore, Chhoturam mortgaged about two acres of his land to take a loan of ₹1.5 lakh to build the well. He had this well dug in the backyard of his house using this money and lined it with bricks. However, the rains have destroyed everything, and the family believes their three members are trapped in this well.
The family reported that a well was recently constructed in the backyard of their house. The well is approximately 40 feet deep and had a Tullu pump installed. This pump was suspended in the air above the water using a rope. Rain had been raising the water level in the well. It is suspected that the family members may have gone to remove the Tullu pump, and the well collapsed, burying them under the debris.
There is a fear that three people are trapped due to the well collapse. Considering this, a rescue operation is underway. We have been instructed to expedite the rescue and will provide any necessary resources. – Ajit Vasant, Collector, Korba