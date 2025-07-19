19 July 2025,

Saturday

National News

Hotel Cleaner Attempts Rape After Breaking into Woman Doctor’s Room, She Fights Back

CG Rape Case: A woman doctor was the victim of an attempted rape. A man attempted to gag the woman doctor while threatening her with a knife. Meanwhile, the woman bit the man's thumb and raised an alarm.

Korba

Patrika Desk

Jul 19, 2025

Man Tries to Rape Woman Doctor in Hotel Room, Entered by Jumping Through Window
Man Attempts to Rape Woman Doctor After Entering Her Hotel Room (Photo: Patrika)

A case of attempted rape of a female doctor staying at a hotel in the ITI Rampur area of Korba has come to light. The accused fled after the female doctor raised an alarm. The police have apprehended the accused after a cordon and search operation. The accused turned out to be a cleaning staff member of the hotel.

The female doctor, a resident of Sakti, had come to Korba. She was staying at Hotel Top Inn Town, located opposite the SP office. At around 2:30 am on Thursday night, a man entered her room through the window and attempted to rape the female doctor. He threatened her with a knife and tried to stifle her cries. Meanwhile, the woman bit the man's thumb and screamed. Following this, the young man fled the room.

The female doctor recounted her ordeal to another female doctor staying in the adjacent room. Late at night, the incident was reported to the police via a call to Dial 112. A police team arrived at the scene, and an investigation was launched. CCTV footage was examined.
Accused Apprehended After Cordon and Search

The accused, Raja Khadia (35 years), was apprehended by the police after a cordon and search operation. A case has been registered against him. The Civil Line police arrested the accused and produced him before a Korba court. From there, he was sent to jail on remand. The accused is a father of three children.

An attempt to rape a female doctor was made at Hotel Top Inn Town. The doctor was here for training. The police are interrogating the accused in custody.
Siddhartha Tiwari, Superintendent of Police, Korba

