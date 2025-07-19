Hotel Cleaner Attempts Rape After Breaking into Woman Doctor’s Room, She Fights Back

The female doctor, a resident of Sakti, had come to Korba. She was staying at Hotel Top Inn Town, located opposite the SP office. At around 2:30 am on Thursday night, a man entered her room through the window and attempted to rape the female doctor. He threatened her with a knife and tried to stifle her cries. Meanwhile, the woman bit the man's thumb and screamed. Following this, the young man fled the room.