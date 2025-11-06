Chhattisgarh Coal Mine: Village Acquired in 1964, Land Lost for Coal Price, A 60-Year-Old Story

The story of Bhilayikhurd is not just about one village, but about an era when rural India sacrificed its lands for the expansion of industries. Today, as work is underway on a new plan for mine expansion, this dispute has resurfaced. The villagers say, "We are not against development, but we want justice." Amidst the industrial development of Chhattisgarh, this story serves as a reminder that development is meaningful only when it brings everyone along – not at the cost of someone's land, home, and identity…