Chhattisgarh Coal Mine: Village Acquired in 1964, Land Lost for Coal Price, A 60-Year-Old Story

Chhattisgarh Coal Mine (Image: Patrika)
Chhattisgarh Coal Mine: The name of Bhilayikhurd village, located in Korba district of Chhattisgarh, is still on the lips of those whose lands were acquired in 1964-65 for the Manikpur open-cast mine of SECL (South Eastern Coalfields Limited). The land of Bhilayikhurd and surrounding villages was acquired for the Manikpur open-cast mine in the Korba Area in 1964-65.
Initially, the coal production capacity of the mine was one million tonnes. In that era, fertile lands of many villages were sacrificed for government acquisition in the name of industrial development. Bhilayikhurd was one of them. The villagers had hoped that with development, they too would get new opportunities, but even after 60 years, they are still waiting for a fair policy of compensation and rehabilitation.
Initially, the coal production capacity of the mine was one million tonnes. Over time, coal extraction from the mine has increased to 5.25 million tonnes annually. Earlier, coal extraction was happening at one end of the acquired area. But with the expansion of the mine, its scope has also increased.
The coal extracted from the Manikpur mine has become a major source of energy for the power plants of the Chhattisgarh State Electricity Company, as well as many private industries. Due to the mine, roads, electricity, and other infrastructure developed in the surrounding areas, but stability did not return to the lives of the farmers whose land was acquired. Low compensation, limited employment, and incomplete rehabilitation – this story has been repeating for decades.
If the situation remains the same, the management will have to face challenges in coal production. However, the Manikpur management's talks with the villagers are ongoing. So far, three meetings and discussions have been held between the SECL Manikpur management and the villagers in the presence of the administration. It is being reported that consensus is not being reached on the compensation amount. The management is ready to provide compensation as per the rules for the previously acquired land.
Elders from Bhilayikhurd recall that at the time of acquisition, they were assured of "future development." However, many families still live in rented houses or temporary settlements. The dust from the mine and the sounds of explosions have become a part of their daily lives. Ramkali Bai, an elderly woman from the village, says, "We gave our fields, but in return, we got neither a house nor employment. Our children are now forced to work as labourers in the cities."
The SECL management states that they are ready to provide compensation according to the previous acquisition rules. Several rounds of talks have been held with the villagers so far, but a consensus on the compensation rate has not been reached. The villagers demand compensation according to the current market rate and permanent employment or financial assistance for every family. Meanwhile, the management fears that if the dispute is not resolved, coal production could be disrupted, affecting the power supply to the entire region.
Approximately 15,000 tonnes of coal are extracted daily from the Manikpur Mines. A production target of 8.87 million tonnes has been set for the current financial year. However, production is slow compared to the target – only 2.64 million tonnes of coal have been extracted so far.
SECL's Korba Area has been given a target of 8.87 million tonnes of coal production for the current financial year. Manikpur is the largest open-cast coal mine in this region, currently operating with a coal production target of 5.25 million tonnes. Currently, more than 15,000 tonnes of coal are being extracted daily from this mine.
So far, 2.64 million tonnes of coal have been produced against the target, whereas this figure should have reached three million tonnes by now. If the obstacle in the path of mine expansion is not removed, coal production in the mine will be affected, which is a concern for the management.
SECL officials say that if the land acquisition process is not cleared, production will be affected. But the villagers ask, "When thousands of tonnes of coal are being extracted from beneath our fields every day, why is our right still in limbo?"
The story of Bhilayikhurd is not just about one village, but about an era when rural India sacrificed its lands for the expansion of industries. Today, as work is underway on a new plan for mine expansion, this dispute has resurfaced. The villagers say, "We are not against development, but we want justice." Amidst the industrial development of Chhattisgarh, this story serves as a reminder that development is meaningful only when it brings everyone along – not at the cost of someone's land, home, and identity…
Manikpur is a large open-cast coal mine in the SECL Korba Area. Its current annual coal production capacity is 5.25 million tonnes. However, considering the increasing coal demands, there is a plan to produce 6 to 7 million tonnes of coal from the mine in the coming days. This has been sent to the Ministry of Coal after approval from the CIL Board.
In the coming days, with the expansion of the mine, an increase in production activities is expected, but this will only be possible if work in the area acquired for mine expansion proceeds smoothly. This is why the management is engaged in efforts to relocate the people of the affected area.
Big NewsView All
Patrika Special
Trending