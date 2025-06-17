Chhattisgarh: Kobra District’s Sand Quarries to Remain Closed Until 15 October: Prices to Rise

In Korba district, sand is used on a large scale every year in government and private projects. Whether it is the construction of small or large buildings or the laying of concrete roads, sand is used everywhere nowadays. Its supply comes from rivers and streams. To meet the demand for sand in Korba city, sand is mainly mined from the Hasdeo River. For this, two sand ghats are operated at Charpara and Bhilai Khurd on the banks of the Hasdeo River.

In addition, the Mineral Department is operating 18 sand ghats in different gram panchayats in rural areas through the gram panchayats. However, with the arrival of the monsoon season, the Mineral Department has stopped sand mining everywhere. A notice to this effect has been issued by the department to all agencies operating sand ghats, primarily gram panchayats.

The department has stated that as per the orders of the National Green Tribunal, sand mining in the district will be completely banned from 15 June to 15 October this year, as in previous years. Any mining carried out during this period will be considered illegal, and strict action will be taken against vehicles involved in mining and transportation.

These Sand Ghats Have Been Closed The Mineral Department has stated that the 20 ghats closed in Korba district include Bhilai Khurd and Charpara in the city, as well as Kudumura, Bagdar, Gitari, Bhaisamuda, Katbitla, Tarada, Kudurmal, Chuiya near Balconagar, and other ghats including Dhanwaipur, Sirri, Dullapur, and Bairaghat in rural areas. Sand mining will not be allowed from these ghats until 15 October.

Nine Cases of Illegal Transportation in Two Days Meanwhile, the Mineral Department team has taken action in nine cases of illegal sand transportation in two days. The department has stated that the vehicles seized include tractors and tippers. A mafia has been involved in large-scale illegal sand mining in the Barampur area of Korba district for a long time. He is also being monitored.

Mafia Preparing for Sand Frenzy Under the Guise of Storage Sand mining from rivers and streams will not be possible until the monsoon season. However, to prevent a shortage of sand during this period, the Mineral Department has issued storage licenses to several people. This license allows them to store sand. During the rainy season, sand is transported from these storage sites to buyers in various vehicles. Every year, large-scale sand black marketing takes place in Korba district under the guise of these storage sites. At night, sand mafia involved in the sand trade dig sand from rivers and streams and dump it at storage sites overnight. From there, they supply the sand to buyers.

Old royalty receipts are sometimes used for this work, or false royalty receipts are used. Last year too, large-scale illegal mining and transportation of sand took place during the rains. Throughout the monsoon season, the mining mafia used tractors to dig up large quantities of sand from rivers and streams and sold it at high prices in the market. The sand mafia is once again preparing to carry out its plans during the monsoon season, and the mafia intends to increase sand prices soon.

Mining has been stopped from all 20 sand ghats in Korba district until 15 October. The panchayats operating the sand ghats have been informed in this regard. Strict action will be taken for any violation. – Pramod Nayak, Deputy Director, Minerals