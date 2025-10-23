Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Raipur

Chhath Puja: Capital Buzzes with Grandeur, Puja at Mahadevghat and 50 Ponds, Colourful Evening on October 27

Preparations have begun at Mahadevghat and other pond ghats for the biggest festival of sun worship, Chhath Mahaparv. The four-day festival will commence on October 25 with Nahay Khay.

2 min read

Raipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

छठ पूजा (फोटो सोर्स- iStock)

Chhath Puja (Image: iStock)

Chhath Puja: Preparations have begun for the biggest festival of sun worship, Chhath Mahaparv, at Mahadevghat and other pond ghats. The four-day festival will commence on October 25 with 'Nahay Khay'. Devotees observing the Chhath fast will offer the first 'Arghya' to the setting sun on October 27 in the evening at Mahadevghat and 50 other ponds in the capital. The festival will conclude on the second day with 'Sindoor Khela' by married women.

The Chhath organising committee of Mahadevghat has outlined a plan to give a special form to the festival. Organisers believe that Chhath Mahaparv is the biggest brand ambassador of cleanliness, inspiring people towards hygiene. Special attention is paid to cleanliness in food and drink during this festival, and new stoves and kitchens are arranged. The committee members have unanimously decided to celebrate Chhath Puja with grandeur and tradition.

Celebrations in These States

Chhath festival is the only festival in the world where both the setting and rising sun are worshipped. The Chhath festival is also known as Shashti Puja and Surya Shashti Vrat. This festival, celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik Shukla Paksha, is a Hindu festival. This unique folk festival of sun worship is primarily celebrated in the eastern Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and the Terai regions of Nepal. Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun god and his sister, Chhathi Maiya.

Cultural Programmes to Commence from the Evening of the 27th

Committee president Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that Chhath Puja in Raipur will be celebrated at over 50 locations, including Mahadevghat on the Kharun River, Vyas Talab, other ponds, and Jhaans Talab in Nava Raipur. The festival will begin on October 25 with 'Nahay Khay'. 'Kharna' will be observed on October 26. 'Sandhya Arghya' will be offered on October 27, and 'Usha Arghya' on October 28. Cultural programmes will add to the festivities from the evening of October 27. Present on the occasion were Kanhaiya Singh, Santosh Singh, Brajesh Singh, Rakesh Singh, Sunil Singh, Ravindra Singh, Muktinath Pandey, Shashi Singh, and Parmanand Singh.

Published on:

23 Oct 2025 05:30 pm

English News / Chhattisgarh / Raipur / Chhath Puja: Capital Buzzes with Grandeur, Puja at Mahadevghat and 50 Ponds, Colourful Evening on October 27

