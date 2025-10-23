Chhath Puja: Capital Buzzes with Grandeur, Puja at Mahadevghat and 50 Ponds, Colourful Evening on October 27

Chhath festival is the only festival in the world where both the setting and rising sun are worshipped. The Chhath festival is also known as Shashti Puja and Surya Shashti Vrat. This festival, celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik Shukla Paksha, is a Hindu festival. This unique folk festival of sun worship is primarily celebrated in the eastern Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and the Terai regions of Nepal. Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun god and his sister, Chhathi Maiya.