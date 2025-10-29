Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Raipur

Chhattisgarh Announces Recruitment for 4708 Teachers, Application Process to Begin Soon

CG Teacher Recruitment 2025: Big news for the youth of Chhattisgarh. The School Education Department has issued a formal order for the recruitment of 4708 teachers.

Raipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

Recruitment of 4,708 teachers. (Photo: Patrika)

CG Teacher Recruitment 2025: There is great news for the youth of Chhattisgarh. The School Education Department has issued a formal order for the recruitment of 4708 teachers. This order has been issued after receiving approval from the Finance Department.

It is known that the state government had earlier announced the recruitment of 30,000 teachers, but in the first phase, appointments will be made for only 5,000 posts. As per the issued order, recruitment will be done for the remaining 4708 posts, after reducing the posts of Lecturer (Computer) by 146 and Yoga Instructor by 146.

CM Sai Had Made the Announcement

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had announced the new recruitment of teachers in Dhamtari during the Good Governance Festival a few months ago. This process is being initiated in line with that announcement. The government aims to recruit a total of 30,000 teachers in the coming years to further strengthen the education system in the state.

CG Teacher Recruitment 2025: Recruitment in All Three Categories

Senior officials of the School Education Department have informed that this recruitment includes posts in all three categories: Lecturer, Teacher, and Assistant Teacher. The department has prepared a detailed draft for the recruitment, and the responsibility for conducting the examination will be given to Chhattisgarh Vyapam (CG Vyapam). Vyapam will soon release the examination schedule and application dates. Following this, the online application process will commence. Officials have stated that the recruitment process will be made completely transparent and practical this time to avoid any disputes.

With the official announcement of the recruitment process, there is an atmosphere of enthusiasm among the educated youth of the state. Candidates who have been waiting for teacher recruitment for a long time have now started preparing for the examination. This move by the government is considered to be one that will give a new direction to the education system. Detailed schedules for the examination and application are expected to be released by Vyapam in the coming months.

