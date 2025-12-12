Andhra-Chhattisgarh Border Bus Accident: 8 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Plunges into Gorge

According to information, the bus had departed from Araku Valley and was heading towards Chittoor in Rayalaseema. As the vehicle reached the winding turns of Maredumilli Ghat, the driver lost control, and the bus fell into the gorge. The accident was so severe that several parts of the bus were badly damaged. The incident occurred in an area adjacent to the Sukma district border of Chhattisgarh, causing panic in the region.