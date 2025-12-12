Andhra-Chhattisgarh Border Bus Accident: 8 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Plunges into Gorge

Severe road accident (Photo source: Patrika)
Bus Accident in Andhra-CG Border: A heart-wrenching road accident occurred in the early hours of Friday in the Maredumilli Ghat, bordering Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. A private travel bus, en route from Araku to Rayalaseema's Chittoor, lost control and plunged into a deep gorge. The accident has claimed the lives of 8 passengers so far, while several others are critically injured. The injured are being transported to hospitals in Chintoor, Andhra Pradesh, to receive immediate medical attention.
According to information, the bus had departed from Araku Valley and was heading towards Chittoor in Rayalaseema. As the vehicle reached the winding turns of Maredumilli Ghat, the driver lost control, and the bus fell into the gorge. The accident was so severe that several parts of the bus were badly damaged. The incident occurred in an area adjacent to the Sukma district border of Chhattisgarh, causing panic in the region.
Local villagers immediately informed the police and administration about the incident, following which relief and rescue teams reached the spot. Due to darkness and the difficult terrain of the ghat, rescue operations faced significant challenges. However, the relief teams continued their efforts to safely extricate passengers. After providing first aid to the injured, those in critical condition are being referred for better treatment.
The police have inspected the site and have begun investigating the causes of the accident. Preliminary estimates suggest that adverse weather, a steep slope, and winding roads might have contributed to the accident, although the exact cause will only be revealed after a thorough investigation.
Following this tragic incident, a wave of grief has spread among the passengers' families. The administration has sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem and is in the process of informing their families (Bus Accident in Andhra-CG Border). Currently, rescue operations and the treatment of the injured are proceeding rapidly.
