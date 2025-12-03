Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Dantewada Naxal Encounter: Major Clash on Dantewada-Bijapur Border, 5 Naxals Killed So Far, Sporadic Firing Continues

Naxal Encounter: An encounter between security forces and Naxals has been ongoing since this morning in the Keshkutul forests of the Bhairamgarh area, located on the Dantewada-Bijapur border of Chhattisgarh.

less than 1 minute read
Dantewada

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

मुठभेड़ (Photo Patrika)

Encounter (Photo: Patrika)

Dantewada Naxal Encounter: Maoists are in a state of panic due to the continuous actions of security forces in the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh. Many Maoists have surrendered, while some are still under pressure. In this sequence, a fierce encounter took place between security forces and Maoists this morning in the Kesakutul forests of the Bhairamgarh area, bordering the Dantewada-Bijapur border.

Dantewada Naxal Encounter: 5 Maoists killed so far

According to sources, a joint team of DRG, STF, and Cobra Battalion had set out for a search operation towards the West Bastar Division. Meanwhile, on December 3, Maoists, who were already lying in ambush there, started firing at the jawans. The jawans also took positions and retaliated to the Maoists' bullets. According to preliminary information, 5 Maoists have been killed so far in this encounter.

The number of deceased Maoists is likely to increase

Firing is continuously ongoing from both sides, due to which the number of deceased Maoists is expected to rise. This encounter is part of the continuous action by security forces against Maoism. In recent times, many Maoists have surrendered in the district. Security forces have cordoned off the area and continued the operation, advising the surrounding villagers to stay in safe places.

Published on:

03 Dec 2025 02:13 pm

English News / National News / Dantewada Naxal Encounter: Major Clash on Dantewada-Bijapur Border, 5 Naxals Killed So Far, Sporadic Firing Continues

