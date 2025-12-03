Dantewada Naxal Encounter: Major Clash on Dantewada-Bijapur Border, 5 Naxals Killed So Far, Sporadic Firing Continues

Encounter (Photo: Patrika)
Dantewada Naxal Encounter: Maoists are in a state of panic due to the continuous actions of security forces in the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh. Many Maoists have surrendered, while some are still under pressure. In this sequence, a fierce encounter took place between security forces and Maoists this morning in the Kesakutul forests of the Bhairamgarh area, bordering the Dantewada-Bijapur border.
According to sources, a joint team of DRG, STF, and Cobra Battalion had set out for a search operation towards the West Bastar Division. Meanwhile, on December 3, Maoists, who were already lying in ambush there, started firing at the jawans. The jawans also took positions and retaliated to the Maoists' bullets. According to preliminary information, 5 Maoists have been killed so far in this encounter.
Firing is continuously ongoing from both sides, due to which the number of deceased Maoists is expected to rise. This encounter is part of the continuous action by security forces against Maoism. In recent times, many Maoists have surrendered in the district. Security forces have cordoned off the area and continued the operation, advising the surrounding villagers to stay in safe places.
