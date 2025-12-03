Dantewada Naxal Encounter: Major Clash on Dantewada-Bijapur Border, 5 Naxals Killed So Far, Sporadic Firing Continues

According to sources, a joint team of DRG, STF, and Cobra Battalion had set out for a search operation towards the West Bastar Division. Meanwhile, on December 3, Maoists, who were already lying in ambush there, started firing at the jawans. The jawans also took positions and retaliated to the Maoists' bullets. According to preliminary information, 5 Maoists have been killed so far in this encounter.