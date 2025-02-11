Raigarh Municipality Election: Poultry Ban May Be Lifted After Polls

It may be noted that following the bird flu outbreak, a three-month ban has been imposed on the sale of poultry and its products within the surveillance area. While some poultry and eggs were initially destroyed at other poultry farms and markets in the area, later a ban was imposed on their sale, and they were left undisturbed. The Animal Husbandry Department initiated the sanitisation of the poultry farm after destroying all the products kept there.

The sanitisation work has been completed, and the department has informed the district administration and headquarters. In addition, a health department team conducted a door-to-door survey and investigation in the area within one kilometre of the centre. This investigation is also nearly complete, and all samples collected so far have shown normal results. Based on this, department officials are suggesting that the market for poultry and its products may reopen after the urban body elections.

Market May Reopen with Conditions According to department officials, poultry and related products will be allowed to be sold in the surveillance area, but no products from this 10-kilometre zone will be sent outside, nor will any external products be allowed in. The process of reopening the market will move forward only after informing the administration about the situation and receiving further orders. This is why the process is expected to take place only after the municipal elections.

The sanitisation work is complete. The health department team is conducting door-to-door surveys, and the situation is normal so far. There is a possibility that the market will reopen after the municipal elections, subject to conditions, but permission will be sought from the government in this regard beforehand. – D.D. Jharia, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department