98 Years of Kakori Conspiracy: Nine revolutionaries associated with the HRA carried out the Incident

Sudhir writes, 'Even during my period of hiding from the police, I often cried seeing their plight because I had the opportunity to spend days with them. If it were up to me, I would dedicate everything in the world for them. The splendour of our cities is because of them. Our factories are populated and functioning because of them. It is their hands that draw water from our pumps. In short, every work in the world happens because of them. Poor farmers toil in the fields amidst torrential monsoon rains and the scorching heat of Jeth-Baisakh, producing the food we consume. It is absolutely true that they do not get a share of what they produce, what they make. They always remain unhappy and impoverished. I agree that our white masters and their agents are responsible for all these things.'