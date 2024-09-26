Amit Shah made a big announcement, you will get free gas cylinders twice in this state!

Promises made to Agniveers During the promises, Amit Shah said that they would provide a quota to Agniveers. A metro would be built in Jammu, a riverfront would be built in Tawi, and a tourist city like Pahalgam would be built in the hills of Poonch-Rajouri, which would boost tourism in Mendhar, Poonch-Rajouri. He also said that 20% quota would be given to Agniveers. The BJP would provide 5 lakh government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir. Laptops and tablets would be given to children studying in remote areas. An Ayush Herbal Park would be built in Kishtwar, an IT hub in Jammu, a pharmaceutical hub in Udhampur, and 2 3 tourist cities like Pahalgam would be built to attract tourists.

Will end the rule of three families Amit Shah took a jibe at the opposition, saying that if Modi’s government had not come in 2014, the panchayat, block, and district elections would not have taken place, and this election would have ended the rule of three families (Abdullah family, Mufti family, and Nehru-Gandhi family).

Shah said that the Congress and National Conference say they will abolish reservations, whereas the BJP says they will provide reservations to Gurjar Bakarwal and Pahadi in promotions as well.