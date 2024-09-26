Amit Shah made a big announcement, you will get free gas cylinders twice in this state!

scriptAmit Shah made a big announcement, you will get free gas cylinders twice in this state! | Latest News | Patrika News
Jammu and Kashmir’s first phase of elections is over. During the election rally, Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on September 21 and announced free cylinders.

Sep 26, 2024

On September 21, Amit Shah arrived in Jammu and made a big announcement during the election rally. He announced that free gas cylinders would be provided on Muslim festivals, i.e., Eid and Muharram. Amit Shah addressed the election rally in Mendhar, Jammu and Kashmir. He also talked about the resolution letter, saying that the largest woman in every household would be given 18,000 rupees once a year. He said that if the BJP wins, the 6,000 rupees given to farmers would be increased to 10,000 rupees. The electricity bill rates for agriculture would be reduced by 50%, and 500 units of free electricity would be provided.

Promises made to Agniveers

During the promises, Amit Shah said that they would provide a quota to Agniveers. A metro would be built in Jammu, a riverfront would be built in Tawi, and a tourist city like Pahalgam would be built in the hills of Poonch-Rajouri, which would boost tourism in Mendhar, Poonch-Rajouri. He also said that 20% quota would be given to Agniveers. The BJP would provide 5 lakh government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir. Laptops and tablets would be given to children studying in remote areas. An Ayush Herbal Park would be built in Kishtwar, an IT hub in Jammu, a pharmaceutical hub in Udhampur, and 2 3 tourist cities like Pahalgam would be built to attract tourists.

Will end the rule of three families

Amit Shah took a jibe at the opposition, saying that if Modi’s government had not come in 2014, the panchayat, block, and district elections would not have taken place, and this election would have ended the rule of three families (Abdullah family, Mufti family, and Nehru-Gandhi family).
Shah said that the Congress and National Conference say they will abolish reservations, whereas the BJP says they will provide reservations to Gurjar Bakarwal and Pahadi in promotions as well.

