Anna Hazare Slams Kejriwal Amid Delhi Voting, Urges People to Vote for Honest, Selfless Candidates

Delhi Election 2025: Anna Hazare has appealed to voters to consider a candidate’s character and conduct before casting their vote.

New DelhiFeb 05, 2025 / 02:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Anna Hazare on Arvind Kejriwal: Social activist Anna Hazare launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal amidst the Delhi elections. He appealed to Delhi voters to choose candidates who demonstrate morality and selflessness. The veteran social worker labelled Kejriwal, Delhi’s former Chief Minister, as self-serving.
Voting for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections is underway today (February 5th). The Delhi elections witness a three-cornered contest between the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Congress. With 70 assembly seats and 699 candidates in the fray, 13,766 polling booths have been set up across Delhi for its 1.56 crore voters. Long queues of voters have been observed since morning.

‘Arvind Kejriwal is Selfish… It Wasn’t Always Like This’

Amidst the ongoing Delhi elections, social activist Anna Hazare criticised AAP’s national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. He stated that Kejriwal was initially a good person and had been by his side, but their paths diverged the day Kejriwal became self-serving for his political party. He urged voters to elect candidates with pure morals, ethical thinking, and a life dedicated to selflessness.
Anna Hazare further explained that initially, when Arvind Kejriwal was with him, his intentions were clear. He considered Kejriwal a good activist and kept him close. However, upon forming his party, Hazare distanced himself, concluding that Kejriwal had become self-serving. He initially perceived Kejriwal as a good person with noble intentions, devoid of any political aspirations. However, he now finds Kejriwal’s stance on alcohol hypocritical.
Hazare added that Kejriwal had participated in their anti-alcohol protests. He now finds it ironic that Kejriwal speaks about alcohol.

With Delhi Assembly elections underway, Anna Hazare appealed to voters to assess a candidate’s character, morals, and life before casting their vote.

