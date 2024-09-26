scriptBirthday Special: How Giriraj Singh, who used to run a pumping set agency, became PM Modi’s favorite, and now has assets worth crores | Latest News | Patrika News
Political

Birthday Special: How Giriraj Singh, who used to run a pumping set agency, became PM Modi’s favorite, and now has assets worth crores

Birthday Special: Giriraj Singh, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a central minister, is known for his statements that often make headlines.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 02:38 am

Patrika Desk

Giriraj Singh, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a central minister is known for his statements that often make headlines. He fearlessly expresses his opinions on every issue. Recently, he made a statement about AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, which escalated the political temperature. Giriraj Singh said that Owaisi would lead to the second partition of India, just like Mohammad Ali Jinnah in 1947. Owaisi speaks against the law and makes inflammatory statements. Today, Giriraj Singh is in the spotlight because it’s his birthday. His statements always grab attention, and his entry into politics is also interesting. Giriraj Singh was born on September 8, 1952, in Barhia, Lakhisarai district, Bihar. His education and early political lessons took place in Begusarai. He is currently an MP from this constituency.

Obtained Inter and Graduation degrees from Bodh Gaya

It is said that during that time, crime was rampant in Barhia. Therefore, his father sent him to live with his aunt in Sadanandpur, Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, when he was a bit older. He obtained his Inter and Graduation degrees from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya.

Used to run a pumping set agency

After graduation, Giriraj Singh started working with a pumping set company and began his business in Begusarai. It was during this time that he met Kailashpati Mishra, a prominent leader of his time, which changed his life. This meeting brought Giriraj Singh to Delhi.

Influenced by Kailashpati Mishra

According to political experts, Giriraj Singh met Kailashpati Mishra at a wedding ceremony. He was deeply influenced by Mishra and decided to enter politics. Giriraj Singh joined the BJP. Later, he moved to Patna, the capital of Bihar, and joined the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Giriraj Singh worked as the in-charge of Begusarai, Samastipur, and Khagaria districts. He later became the general secretary of the state BJYM in 1990.

Held various positions in his political journey

Giriraj Singh has held various positions in his political journey. He was elected to the Bihar Legislative Council in 2002 and continued to work as a member until 2014. During this period, he was also part of the state cabinet. Later, he shifted his focus to the Lok Sabha.

Won the Nawada Lok Sabha seat in 2014

He won the Nawada Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and continued his winning streak in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Today, Giriraj Singh is a central minister in the Modi government.

Calls himself a farmer

Political experts say that despite achieving great heights, Begusarai remains Giriraj Singh’s karma bhoomi and the birthplace of his politics. He is often seen meeting people in his constituency and resolving their issues. Giriraj Singh calls himself a farmer, and his lifestyle reflects this.

News / Political / Birthday Special: How Giriraj Singh, who used to run a pumping set agency, became PM Modi’s favorite, and now has assets worth crores

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

world

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

in 4 hours

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

world

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

in 4 hours

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

National News

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

in 4 hours

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

world

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

in 4 hours

Latest Political News

Birthday Special: How Giriraj Singh, who used to run a pumping set agency, became PM Modi’s favorite, and now has assets worth crores

Political

Birthday Special: How Giriraj Singh, who used to run a pumping set agency, became PM Modi’s favorite, and now has assets worth crores

in 4 hours

The world now recognizes India because of PM Modi, says Vice President Dhankhar

Political

The world now recognizes India because of PM Modi, says Vice President Dhankhar

in 4 hours

Hearing of Delhi CM Kejriwal’s case, Supreme Court says, ‘Such a long hearing of bail petitions is rare…’

National News

Hearing of Delhi CM Kejriwal’s case, Supreme Court says, ‘Such a long hearing of bail petitions is rare…’

in 4 hours

Ex-CM’s rival BJP gives gangster’s wife a ticket, says – I will win

Political

Ex-CM’s rival BJP gives gangster’s wife a ticket, says – I will win

in 4 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.