Birthday Special: How Giriraj Singh, who used to run a pumping set agency, became PM Modi’s favorite, and now has assets worth crores

Obtained Inter and Graduation degrees from Bodh Gaya It is said that during that time, crime was rampant in Barhia. Therefore, his father sent him to live with his aunt in Sadanandpur, Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, when he was a bit older. He obtained his Inter and Graduation degrees from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya.

Used to run a pumping set agency After graduation, Giriraj Singh started working with a pumping set company and began his business in Begusarai. It was during this time that he met Kailashpati Mishra, a prominent leader of his time, which changed his life. This meeting brought Giriraj Singh to Delhi.

Influenced by Kailashpati Mishra According to political experts, Giriraj Singh met Kailashpati Mishra at a wedding ceremony. He was deeply influenced by Mishra and decided to enter politics. Giriraj Singh joined the BJP. Later, he moved to Patna, the capital of Bihar, and joined the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Giriraj Singh worked as the in-charge of Begusarai, Samastipur, and Khagaria districts. He later became the general secretary of the state BJYM in 1990.

Held various positions in his political journey Giriraj Singh has held various positions in his political journey. He was elected to the Bihar Legislative Council in 2002 and continued to work as a member until 2014. During this period, he was also part of the state cabinet. Later, he shifted his focus to the Lok Sabha.

Won the Nawada Lok Sabha seat in 2014 He won the Nawada Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and continued his winning streak in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Today, Giriraj Singh is a central minister in the Modi government.