BJP's First Female President? Several Women Contenders Emerge

Amidst the discussions surrounding the new BJP president, speculation is mounting about the possibility of the party electing its first female president.

BharatMar 29, 2025 / 09:50 am

Patrika Desk

Speculation has been rife in political circles for the past few months about the BJP’s new national president. Since J.P. Nadda’s term ended, questions arose about who the BJP would choose as its new national president. While Nadda’s term has officially concluded, he has been given an extension due to the delay in appointing a successor. Recently, it emerged that the BJP and the RSS haven’t reached a consensus on a name for the new national president. The BJP desires a president similar to Nadda, ensuring continued success for the party. Conversely, the RSS wants a president who is trustworthy to the organisation and adheres to its functioning and policies. In this context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on 30 March and meet with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Could the Party Get its First Female President?

Amidst the discussions surrounding the new BJP president, speculation is mounting about the possibility of the party electing its first female president.

Naturally, questions arise about which woman the BJP might choose. Smriti Irani’s name has been circulating for some time. From 2019 to 2024, Smriti was the Member of Parliament from Amethi and also served as the Minister for Women and Child Development. Since losing the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi in 2024, she hasn’t been given any significant responsibility within the party, leading to speculation that she might be appointed as party president.
Other names being considered for the BJP’s new president include D Purandeswari and Vanathi Srinivasan. Purandeswari is the current BJP state president of Andhra Pradesh and the Member of Parliament from the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency. Srinivasan is currently the national president of the BJP’s women’s wing and also an MLA from the Coimbatore Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu. She is also a member of the party’s Central Election Committee.

