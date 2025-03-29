BJP's First Female President? Several Women Contenders Emerge

Could the Party Get its First Female President? Amidst the discussions surrounding the new BJP president, speculation is mounting about the possibility of the party electing its first female president. Naturally, questions arise about which woman the BJP might choose. Smriti Irani’s name has been circulating for some time. From 2019 to 2024, Smriti was the Member of Parliament from Amethi and also served as the Minister for Women and Child Development. Since losing the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi in 2024, she hasn’t been given any significant responsibility within the party, leading to speculation that she might be appointed as party president.

Other names being considered for the BJP’s new president include D Purandeswari and Vanathi Srinivasan. Purandeswari is the current BJP state president of Andhra Pradesh and the Member of Parliament from the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency. Srinivasan is currently the national president of the BJP’s women’s wing and also an MLA from the Coimbatore Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu. She is also a member of the party’s Central Election Committee.