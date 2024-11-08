BJP’s Kirit Somaiya labels Congress as ‘pre-independence Muslim League’

Kirit Somaiya, while speaking to ANI, said, “Congress has become the pre-1947 Muslim League… Congress is inciting the Muslims in the name of religion and has even said they would fulfil all their wishes…”

He further stated that his party workers will go door-to-door to make people aware of Congress’s policies. “Even we will go door-to-door and make the people aware of the policies of Congress and emphasise staying united because ‘batenge toh katenge’…” the BJP leader added.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticised the Congress, terming the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s five guarantees for the Maharashtra Assembly election “false” promises. He stated that Congress did not implement its poll promises in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka after coming to power in these states.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday announced five guarantees ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls at a joint rally in Mumbai. These include the Mahalakshmi Yojana for women, under which Rs 3,000 will be given per month to one woman in every family, along with free bus travel for women.

The rally was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, party leader Ramesh Chennithala, and other alliance leaders.

Rahul Gandhi announced the Mahalakshmi Yojana for women. Under this scheme, Rs 3,000 will be given per month to one woman in every family, along with free bus travel for all women. Maharashtra’s 288 assembly constituencies will go to the polls on 20 November, with vote counting set for 23 November.

(ANI)