Congress inaugurates Rs 242 crore Indira Bhawan as new headquarters

Key Features of Indira Bhawan The new headquarters incorporates modern amenities and technology. With meeting rooms, a media centre, and digital infrastructure, it will enhance the party’s operational efficiency. Special emphasis has been placed on energy efficiency. The building is constructed to green building standards, incorporating features such as solar panels and a water harvesting system. Improved office spaces and facilities are provided for party workers. These include a library, conference rooms, and a digital centre.
Grand Construction, Environmentally Friendly Design Indira Bhawan has been constructed at a cost of approximately ₹242 crore. The building's architecture gives it a grand and historic identity. It symbolises modernity while preserving the party's heritage.