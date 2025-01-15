scriptCongress inaugurates Rs 242 crore Indira Bhawan as new headquarters | Congress inaugurates ₹242 crore Indira Bhavan as new headquarters | Latest News | Patrika News
Congress inaugurates Rs 242 crore Indira Bhawan as new headquarters

Congress inaugurates Indira Bhawan as new headquarters in Delhi. The state-of-the-art building at 9A, Kotla Marg was unveiled by senior leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday.

New DelhiJan 15, 2025 / 02:43 pm

Patrika Desk

The Congress party’s new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, has been completed at 9A, Kotla Marg, Delhi. The state-of-the-art building was inaugurated on Wednesday by senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and other senior leaders were also present. The building was constructed at a cost of approximately ₹242 crore. Indira Bhawan is designed to meet the evolving needs of the party and its leaders, featuring modern amenities to support administrative, organisational, and strategic activities. This new headquarters marks a significant step towards organisational restructuring and modern work practices for the Congress. The building is named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Key Features of Indira Bhawan

The new headquarters incorporates modern amenities and technology. With meeting rooms, a media centre, and digital infrastructure, it will enhance the party’s operational efficiency. Special emphasis has been placed on energy efficiency. The building is constructed to green building standards, incorporating features such as solar panels and a water harvesting system. Improved office spaces and facilities are provided for party workers. These include a library, conference rooms, and a digital centre.

Grand Construction, Environmentally Friendly Design

Indira Bhawan has been constructed at a cost of approximately ₹242 crore. The building’s architecture gives it a grand and historic identity. It symbolises modernity while preserving the party’s heritage. The building adheres to green building standards, incorporating features such as solar panels and a water harvesting system.

