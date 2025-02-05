Delhi Assembly Election: 1.5 Crore Voters Casting Votes to Choose New Government Today

Alka Lamba and Sandeep Dikshit Cast Their Votes Sandeep Dikshit, the Congress candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, cast his vote in the Delhi Assembly elections. Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party chief, is also contesting from the same seat. Meanwhile, Alka Lamba, the Congress candidate from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, cast her vote at a polling station in Madipur. Delhi CM Atishi is the AAP candidate from Kalkaji, while the BJP has fielded its former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from this seat.

Polling Continues Amidst Tight Security Approximately 97,955 personnel and 8,715 volunteers have been deployed for the elections. Security measures include 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 19,000 Home Guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel to ensure peaceful polling. To promote inclusivity, 70 polling stations will be managed exclusively by women staff, and another 70 will be entirely run by differently-abled individuals. Additionally, 70 youth-centric polling stations have been set up to encourage youth participation.