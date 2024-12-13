scriptDelhi Assembly Elections: Congress Releases List of 21 Candidates | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi Assembly Elections: Congress Releases List of 21 Candidates

Delhi Election: Congress has released its first list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections 2025. The list includes 21 candidates.

New DelhiDec 13, 2024 / 10:15 am

Patrika Desk

Delhi Congress Candidates List: Congress has released its first list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections 2025. The list includes 21 candidates. Delhi Congress President Devendra Yadav from Badli, Rajini Nayak from Wazirpur, Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi, and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar have been given tickets. Anil Bhardwaj from Sadar Bazaar, Mudhit Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, and Abdul Rehman from Seelampur have also been given tickets.

Abdul Rehman Gets Ticket from Seelampur

Abdul Rehman, who recently joined the Congress, has been made the candidate from Seelampur. In fact, Abdul Rehman is currently the MLA from Seelampur, but after not getting a ticket from AAP, he resigned from the party and joined the Congress.

‘Attention Has Been Paid to All Sections’

Delhi Congress President Devendra Yadav said that our list includes candidates from all sections. You will also see new and young faces on this list. I am happy that our leadership has had discussions with everyone and has taken a decision. We will fight the election with strength. Delhi Congress in-charge Kazi Nizamuddin said that today we had a meeting of our Central Election Committee, where senior Delhi Congress leaders were present. We are going to present our list for the Delhi elections. Delhi has suffered a lot in the last decade. The central and Delhi governments have been blaming each other for the bad conditions here, and the people of Delhi are paying the price. The people of Delhi are ready to teach these governments a lesson.

Assembly Elections to Be Held Next Year

It is worth noting that the Delhi Assembly elections are likely to be held next February. On Thursday, the Election Commission reviewed the preparations for the assembly elections, including the voter list revision campaign and election-related preparations.

