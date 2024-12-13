Delhi Assembly Elections: Congress Releases List of 21 Candidates

Abdul Rehman Gets Ticket from Seelampur Abdul Rehman, who recently joined the Congress, has been made the candidate from Seelampur. In fact, Abdul Rehman is currently the MLA from Seelampur, but after not getting a ticket from AAP, he resigned from the party and joined the Congress.

The Central Election Committee has selected the following persons as Congress candidates for the ensuing elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly 👇 pic.twitter.com/LbaV5X7YgE — Congress (@INCIndia) December 12, 2024 'Attention Has Been Paid to All Sections' Delhi Congress President Devendra Yadav said that our list includes candidates from all sections. You will also see new and young faces on this list. I am happy that our leadership has had discussions with everyone and has taken a decision. We will fight the election with strength. Delhi Congress in-charge Kazi Nizamuddin said that today we had a meeting of our Central Election Committee, where senior Delhi Congress leaders were present. We are going to present our list for the Delhi elections. Delhi has suffered a lot in the last decade. The central and Delhi governments have been blaming each other for the bad conditions here, and the people of Delhi are paying the price. The people of Delhi are ready to teach these governments a lesson.