Political

Maharashtra Election: 10 suspended, 40 expelled from Mahayuti; Uddhav faction expels office-bearers

Rebel Leaders Expelled: Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad is contesting as an independent candidate from Kalyan East assembly constituency.

MumbaiNov 08, 2024 / 08:36 am

Patrika Desk

Maharashtra Election Mahayuti
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: With only a few days left for the Maharashtra Assembly election voting, Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) have taken action against their rebel leaders. Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad and nine other leaders and office bearers of Mahayuti have been suspended for anti-party activities. On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) has expelled five office bearers for violating party discipline. The Congress has also announced the suspension of all party rebels who are contesting against the official candidates of Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) for six years.

Action against rebels in Mahayuti intensifies

During the Maharashtra Assembly election, Kalyan city chief Mahesh Gaikwad and nine other members of the ruling coalition Mahayuti have been suspended for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities. Mahesh Gaikwad had earlier made headlines in February this year when BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad fired a shot at him at a police station in Ulhasnagar city, allegedly due to an old rivalry. Ganpat Gaikwad is currently in jail, and the BJP has given a ticket to his wife.
Shiv Sena’s Kalyan district chief Gopal Landge said that Mahesh Gaikwad and other Mahayuti members were working against the party line and not following the party’s instructions in the current elections, resulting in this action.
Despite the party’s orders, Mahesh Gaikwad is contesting as an independent candidate against Mahayuti candidate Sulbha Gaikwad from Kalyan East.

Earlier, the BJP had expelled 40 leaders and office bearers from 37 assembly constituencies for violating party discipline and going against the party line. The ruling coalition Mahayuti in Maharashtra consists of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP.

Uddhav’s Shiv Sena takes action

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) has expelled Rupesh Kadam, former corporator Raju Pednekar, Mohit Pednekar, Bhagyashree Aabale, and Govind Waghamare for engaging in anti-party activities. Raju Pednekar had filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Versova, where Shiv Sena (UBT) has given a ticket to former corporator Harun Khan.
Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray expelled five rebel leaders for anti-party activities. These leaders include Bhivandi East MLA Rupesh Mhatre, Vishwas Nandekar, Chandrakant Ghugul, Sanjay Avari, and Prasad Thackeray. The Uddhav faction has hinted at expelling more rebels from the party in the coming days.
Mhatre had filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Bhivandi East, where Samajwadi Party’s current MLA Rais Shaikh is the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate. Voting will take place on 20 November in 288 constituencies, and the results will be announced on 23 November.

News / Political / Maharashtra Election: 10 suspended, 40 expelled from Mahayuti; Uddhav faction expels office-bearers

