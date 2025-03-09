MP: Congress may expel leaders who lean towards BJP, 500 complaints after elections

scriptMP: Congress may expel leaders who lean towards BJP, 500 complaints after elections | Latest News | Patrika News
Following Rahul Gandhi’s statement, activity has intensified in Madhya Pradesh Congress, with talks of action against certain leaders.

Rahul Gandhi’s statement regarding the alleged collusion of Gujarat Congress leaders with the BJP and their expulsion has sparked widespread reactions in Madhya Pradesh as well. During his visit to Gujarat to strengthen the Congress party, Rahul, while speaking frankly to party workers on Saturday, said that the public wants an opposition, not a ‘B team’… Action must be taken against that group which is in league with the BJP; if it means removing 30-40 people, then they should be removed. Following this statement, there has been a stir within the Madhya Pradesh Congress, with calls for action against certain state leaders.
Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma expressed agreement with Rahul Gandhi, making a significant statement. He said that there are many leaders in Madhya Pradesh whose collusion with the BJP is clearly visible, and strict action is needed against such individuals.
Former Minister Sajjan Singh Verma explained that hundreds of complaints emerged after the 2023 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. Approximately 500 complaints were received regarding the collusion of Congress members with the BJP, but no action was taken. Sajjan Singh Verma has now called for action against such Congress members. He said that he will speak with the state in-charge of the Congress and soon convene a meeting of the disciplinary committee to expel the BJP-aligned Congress members.

What Rahul Gandhi Said

During his visit to Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi stated that the Congress in the state is failing to show the people the way forward. For the past 25-30 years, the party has failed to fulfil its responsibilities in the state. If we don’t acknowledge this, we will never be able to build a relationship with the people. There are two types of people in the Gujarat Congress: those who adhere to the Congress ideology and stand with the people, and those who disrespect the people and half of whom are in league with the BJP. Rahul said that to build a relationship with the people, action must be taken against the group that is in league with the BJP; if it means removing 30-40 people, then they should be removed.
Rahul Gandhi said that senior leaders should have the Congress ideology at heart. The people of Gujarat – small and large traders, farmers, labourers, students – want an opposition and an alternative, not a ‘B team’. The vision of the past years has failed, and the party needs a new vision. Until the party fulfils its responsibilities towards the people, we should not expect victory. If we fulfil our responsibilities, the people will automatically support us.

