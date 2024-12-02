PM Modi to visit Rajasthan on December 17; CM Bhajanlal set to make big announcement

CM Bhajanlal Sharma was accompanied by BJP State President Madan Rathore, former State President Ashok Parnami, Arun Chaturvedi, former Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, and other leaders. The BJP wants to make this program historic. In this regard, efforts are being made to gather a crowd of lakhs from across the state. Before this, the CM also met with several office bearers of the Sangh at the Sangh office.

Rising Rajasthan to Provide Global Exposure to Students The rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit will provide global exposure to 350 student volunteers from the state. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Sunday that under the new initiative, the state’s youth will be empowered by providing them with global exposure. The aim is to guide the skills of Rajasthan’s youth and ensure their contribution to the state’s development.