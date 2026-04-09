Raghav Chadha Hints at New Party Amidst Tensions with AAP

A few days ago, AAP removed Raghav Chadha from the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader and handed over the responsibility to Ashok Kumar Mittal. Along with this, he was also barred from speaking in Parliament from the party's quota. This decision came at a time when he was gaining attention on social media by raising issues concerning the middle class. The party accused Raghav of adopting a soft stance towards the BJP and raising topics like the price of samosas at the airport instead of serious issues, which also led to many memes on social media.