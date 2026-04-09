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Raghav Chadha Hints at New Party Amidst Tensions with AAP

Amid the growing rift between Raghav Chadha and Aam Aadmi Party, a recent social media post has sparked speculation about a new political party. Is he dropping hints or just reacting? Read the full story

2 min read

New Delhi

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Patrika Desk

Apr 09, 2026

raghav chadha vs aap controversy what next for raghav chadha new party speculation

Raghav Chadha gives a major hint on social media (Source: X)

Raghav Chadha vs AAP: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is currently in the spotlight due to internal party disputes. After a strain in his relationship with AAP, everyone wants to know his next move.

Meanwhile, Chadha has stirred up new discussions in political circles by sharing a reel on his Instagram story. He described this video as an "interesting thought." This has led people to speculate that Raghav Chadha might be preparing for something big.

What was the reel?

In the reel shared by Raghav Chadha, a content creator suggested that he should form his own party, which could be launched under a name like "Gen-Z Party." The reel stated that if he joins any other party, he might not receive the same support and could face criticism. However, if he forms his own party, he could receive immense support from the youth. It was for this idea that Raghav wrote "interesting thought."

Raghav Chadha vs AAP

A few days ago, AAP removed Raghav Chadha from the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader and handed over the responsibility to Ashok Kumar Mittal. Along with this, he was also barred from speaking in Parliament from the party's quota. This decision came at a time when he was gaining attention on social media by raising issues concerning the middle class. The party accused Raghav of adopting a soft stance towards the BJP and raising topics like the price of samosas at the airport instead of serious issues, which also led to many memes on social media.

Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi Raise Questions

A major reason for this controversy was also the impeachment motion brought by the opposition against the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Chadha refused to sign this motion. Meanwhile, Atishi questioned him, asking why he doesn't question Narendra Modi and if he is afraid of the BJP. Both leaders also questioned why Chadha was not present at the party's protest when Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED.

Raghav Chadha's Retort

Amidst all these accusations, Raghav clearly stated that he is not being given a proper opportunity to voice his opinions within the party and that attempts are being made to "silence" him. He maintains that whenever he gets an opportunity to speak in Parliament, he always raises issues connected to the public, and there is nothing wrong with that. He also questioned whether raising people's problems is now considered wrong.

Meanwhile, on Monday, he shared a post on social media in which he was seen reading a book. In the post, he wrote that he received a book as a gift this week, and upon reading its first chapter, it said, "Never outshine the master."

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Published on:

09 Apr 2026 10:38 am

News / Political / Raghav Chadha Hints at New Party Amidst Tensions with AAP

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