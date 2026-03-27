Bengal Politics: ‘PM Modi May Impose Lockdown Again,’ Mamata Banerjee Fears Ahead of PM–CM Meet via Video Conference

CM Banerjee targets the central government (Photo: IANS)
Bengal Politics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of states, excluding those going to polls, via video conferencing on Friday evening.
This will be PM Modi's first meeting with the Chief Ministers of states after the outbreak of war between Israel, the United States, and Iran.
Meanwhile, before this meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed a major apprehension. Mamata Banerjee said that a lockdown might be imposed in the country once again.
Addressing an election rally in Pandaveswar, CM Mamata Banerjee heavily criticised the Modi government and the Election Commission. During this, she said that a lockdown might be imposed in the country once again. Targeting the Modi government, Mamata said that PM Modi might impose a lockdown once again and confine people to their homes.
Addressing the rally, she also mentioned the lockdown in 2021. CM Banerjee said that elections were held in Bengal during the lockdown in 2021, and we won this election. I am ready to fight under any circumstances.
During this, Mamata Banerjee also predicted the fall of the Modi government. She claimed at the rally that the central Modi government would fall by August or September this year. She also accused the Election Commission of working as an agent for the BJP. Warning the EC, she said that the EC should not work as an agent for the BJP.
CM Mamata Banerjee also targeted the Election Commission and the central government regarding SIR. She said that through SIR, the BJP and the Election Commission are jointly removing voters' names.
It is to be noted that on Friday, PM Narendra Modi will hold an online meeting with the Chief Ministers of the states. The Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry will not be included in this meeting. PM Modi will hold a separate meeting with their Chief Secretaries.
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