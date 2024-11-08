Rahul Gandhi shows ‘Red Book’ to seek support of urban Naxals, claims Devendra Fadnavis, Congress lashes out

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been displaying a compact version of the Constitution with a red cover during his rallies. On Wednesday, during his visit to Nagpur, Rahul Gandhi also displayed a copy of the Constitution with a red cover, attacking the BJP.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has hit back at Fadnavis, saying, ‘Fadnavis is getting desperate. He accuses Rahul Gandhi of showing a ‘red book’ to seek support from so-called ‘urban naxals’. The book which Fadnavis is objecting to is the Constitution of India, of which Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was the main architect.’ Ramesh also shared pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah holding the Constitution.

Ramesh further said that the Constitution is the same one that the RSS had attacked in November 1949, and it is the same one that Prime Minister Modi wants to change. He added, ‘As for the ‘Red Book’, Fadnavis should know that it has a foreword by KK Venugopal, who was the Attorney General of India from 2017 to 2022. Even the Prime Minister and self-proclaimed Chanakya were given this ‘Red Book’ earlier.’

The Congress leader also said that the Central Home Ministry had told Parliament on February 9, 2022, and March 11, 2020, that the government does not use the term ‘urban Naxal’. He advised Fadnavis to think before speaking.