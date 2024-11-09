Rajasthan By-Elections: Why Is Vasundhara Raje Missing from Campaign? BJP Leader Explains

scriptRajasthan By-Elections: Why Is Vasundhara Raje Missing from Campaign? BJP Leader Explains | Rajasthan By-Election: Why Vasundhara Raje is Absent from the By-Election Campaign Despite Being a Star Campaigner? BJP Leader Gives This Clarification | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan By Election 2024: Former CM Vasundhara Raje is absent from the by-election campaign. This has sparked various speculations in the political corridors.

JaipurNov 09, 2024 / 09:50 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan By Election 2024: In the by-elections being held on seven seats in Rajasthan, while the BJP is engaged in campaigning, the party’s firebrand leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje is absent from the campaign. This has sparked various speculations in the political corridors. It is being speculated that Vasundhara Raje is unhappy like she was during the Lok Sabha elections.
Vasundhara Raje has been made a star campaigner by the BJP for the by-elections in Rajasthan, but the party has not sent her to campaign for any seat so far. Earlier, despite being a member of the BJP’s core committee, Vasundhara Raje did not attend the party’s meetings.

Why is Vasundhara Raje Absent from the By-Election?

Former CM Vasundhara Raje is maintaining a distance from the by-elections in Rajasthan. The BJP leaders are repeatedly giving clarifications on this. First, BJP’s state president Madan Rathore gave a clarification, and then state in-charge Radha Mohan Agarwal gave a clarification to the media. Both leaders have said that Vasundhara Raje is not unhappy, she is a senior leader of the party, and her role cannot be underestimated.
Regarding this, BJP’s Rajasthan in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal says that only local leaders campaign in the by-elections, Vasundhara Raje is the national vice-president, why would she campaign? Radha Mohan Das said that I am the general secretary of the BJP, and Vasundhara Raje is the national vice-president, she is senior to me. If I am not going to campaign, how can someone senior to me go? He said that the BJP always considers by-elections as local elections, so she will not campaign.
Meanwhile, political analysts say that the repeated clarifications by Radha Mohan Agarwal indicate that there is unrest within the BJP. Radha Mohan Das’s statement is being seen as an indication of the end of Vasundhara Raje’s era in the state’s politics. However, Vasundhara Raje and her supporters have so far maintained silence.

Rajendra Rathore is Also Kept Away

On the other hand, there is news that former opposition leader Rajendra Rathore is being kept away from campaigning on some seats. On the other hand, former state president Satish Poonia is also campaigning, but he is also being kept away from campaigning on all seats. Rajendra Rathore and Satish Poonia are considered strong opponents of Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan politics.
It is noteworthy that Vasundhara Raje is not being kept away from elections for the first time. Even before the Lok Sabha elections, she was limited to her son’s seat of Baran-Jhalawar only. On the other hand, during the assembly elections, Vasundhara Raje was the leader who campaigned the most, addressing around 40 seats.

