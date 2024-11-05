scriptRajasthan bypoll: Dotasra and Dilawar clash over 50% women’s reservation in teacher recruitment | Latest News | Patrika News
Political

Rajasthan bypoll: Dotasra and Dilawar clash over 50% women’s reservation in teacher recruitment

Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara targeted the government over 50% women’s reservation in third-grade teacher recruitment, to which Education Minister Madan Dilawar retaliated.

JaipurNov 05, 2024 / 10:03 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan is witnessing a war of words amidst the ongoing by-elections. Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara launched a scathing attack on the government. He claimed that the government announced 50% women’s reservation in third-grade teacher recruitment but did not make any changes to the rules. Education Minister Madan Dilawar hit back, saying that those responsible for cheating in the REET exam will be exposed everywhere. “Big-mouthed” Govind Dotasara has blindfolded himself, Dilawar added.
Madan Dilawar further stated that “big-mouthed” Govind Dotasara has blindfolded himself, which is why he cannot see the recruitment and development works being carried out by the Bhajan Lal Sharma government. Dotasara perhaps does not want women to get reservations in third-grade teacher recruitment, which is why he is trying to create obstacles. We have completed the recruitments that were stuck during the Congress regime. The Congress had misled the youth, which resulted in either the recruitments being stuck in court or cancelled due to paper leaks.

Nephew, Uncle, and Kirori, All Contesting Elections

Earlier, Govind Singh Dotasara had taken a jibe at Minister Kirori Lal Meena, saying that the BJP talks about not giving tickets to family members, but now the same party has become a prime example of nepotism. The nephew, uncle, and Kirori are all contesting elections. Kirori had recently said that he and Bedham would get promoted, and cabinet ministers get promoted only when they become the chief ministers. His statement suggests that he is still indulging in the same old activities.

News / Political / Rajasthan bypoll: Dotasra and Dilawar clash over 50% women’s reservation in teacher recruitment

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Four children accidentally lock themselves in car while playing; later found dead

National News

Four children accidentally lock themselves in car while playing; later found dead

in 3 hours

Maharashtra: Last Day to Persuade Rebels, 11 from Mahayuti and 15 from MVA in the Fray

National News

Maharashtra: Last Day to Persuade Rebels, 11 from Mahayuti and 15 from MVA in the Fray

in 4 hours

US Election 2024: Best Choice for India – Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?

world

US Election 2024: Best Choice for India – Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?

in 2 hours

Renowned Folk Singer Sharda Sinha Put on Ventilator, PM Modi Speaks to Her Son

National News

Renowned Folk Singer Sharda Sinha Put on Ventilator, PM Modi Speaks to Her Son

in 3 hours

Latest Political

Rajasthan bypoll: Dotasra and Dilawar clash over 50% women’s reservation in teacher recruitment

Political

Rajasthan bypoll: Dotasra and Dilawar clash over 50% women’s reservation in teacher recruitment

in 4 hours

BJP Suffers a Major Setback in Delhi, BB Tyagi Joins AAP

National News

BJP Suffers a Major Setback in Delhi, BB Tyagi Joins AAP

14 hours ago

Jharkhand Election: PM Modi makes a big announcement, 3 lakh jobs to be filled after BJP government is formed

National News

Jharkhand Election: PM Modi makes a big announcement, 3 lakh jobs to be filled after BJP government is formed

15 hours ago

‘You stood by Rahul Gandhi in difficult times’, Priyanka Gandhi said in Wayanad

National News

‘You stood by Rahul Gandhi in difficult times’, Priyanka Gandhi said in Wayanad

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.