Rajasthan bypoll: Dotasra and Dilawar clash over 50% women’s reservation in teacher recruitment

Madan Dilawar further stated that “big-mouthed” Govind Dotasara has blindfolded himself, which is why he cannot see the recruitment and development works being carried out by the Bhajan Lal Sharma government. Dotasara perhaps does not want women to get reservations in third-grade teacher recruitment, which is why he is trying to create obstacles. We have completed the recruitments that were stuck during the Congress regime. The Congress had misled the youth, which resulted in either the recruitments being stuck in court or cancelled due to paper leaks.

Nephew, Uncle, and Kirori, All Contesting Elections Earlier, Govind Singh Dotasara had taken a jibe at Minister Kirori Lal Meena, saying that the BJP talks about not giving tickets to family members, but now the same party has become a prime example of nepotism. The nephew, uncle, and Kirori are all contesting elections. Kirori had recently said that he and Bedham would get promoted, and cabinet ministers get promoted only when they become the chief ministers. His statement suggests that he is still indulging in the same old activities.