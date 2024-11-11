scriptRajasthan Bypolls: Campaigning for all seven seats ends this evening; 8,928 staff to oversee voting at 1,915 centres | Rajasthan Bypolls: Polling campaign to end on all seven seats this evening, 8928 personnel to cast votes at 1915 centers | Latest News | Patrika News
Political

Rajasthan Bypolls: Campaigning for all seven seats ends this evening; 8,928 staff to oversee voting at 1,915 centres

Voting will take place in 7 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan on Wednesday. In such a situation, the election campaign will come to an end on all seven seats this evening.

JaipurNov 11, 2024 / 10:01 am

Patrika Desk

Voting will take place in 7 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan on Wednesday, for which 1915 polling stations have been identified. These polling stations will be under the control of the election department and the polling parties will reach here by Tuesday night.
Voting will be completed in the Ramgarh, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Salumber, Churu, Khinvsar, and Deoli-Uniyara assembly constituencies, with 8,928 polling personnel deployed. A total of 313 micro-observers have been appointed for supervision, while more than 9,000 security personnel from CAPF, RAC, Rajasthan Police, and Home Guard will be deployed for security arrangements.
Among them, 43 companies of central police forces are included, while 17 companies of RAC will be deployed. In addition, 6,275 police personnel and 650 Home Guard jawans will also be deployed. Strict vigilance will be maintained at 843 polling stations. These include all polling stations in Dausa and Khinvsar.

1122 Polling Stations to have Live Webcasting

During voting, live webcasting will be conducted at 1,122 polling stations. At 85 locations, where three or more polling stations are within the same premises, live streaming will allow monitoring even outside the polling stations.

News / Political / Rajasthan Bypolls: Campaigning for all seven seats ends this evening; 8,928 staff to oversee voting at 1,915 centres

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Latest Political

The Pakistani Army was the Main Target of BLA Terrorists, Big Revelation on Quetta Railway Station Blast

Political

The Pakistani Army was the Main Target of BLA Terrorists, Big Revelation on Quetta Railway Station Blast

16 hours ago

Dotasara in Khinvsar; Reveals About Alliance

Political

Dotasara in Khinvsar; Reveals About Alliance

19 hours ago

Rajasthan By-Elections: Why Is Vasundhara Raje Missing from Campaign? BJP Leader Explains

Political

Rajasthan By-Elections: Why Is Vasundhara Raje Missing from Campaign? BJP Leader Explains

2 days ago

Mumbai: Election Commission tightens grip after Rs 2 crore cash recovered

Political

Mumbai: Election Commission tightens grip after Rs 2 crore cash recovered

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.