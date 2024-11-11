Rajasthan Bypolls: Campaigning for all seven seats ends this evening; 8,928 staff to oversee voting at 1,915 centres

Voting will be completed in the Ramgarh, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Salumber, Churu, Khinvsar, and Deoli-Uniyara assembly constituencies, with 8,928 polling personnel deployed. A total of 313 micro-observers have been appointed for supervision, while more than 9,000 security personnel from CAPF, RAC, Rajasthan Police, and Home Guard will be deployed for security arrangements.

Among them, 43 companies of central police forces are included, while 17 companies of RAC will be deployed. In addition, 6,275 police personnel and 650 Home Guard jawans will also be deployed. Strict vigilance will be maintained at 843 polling stations. These include all polling stations in Dausa and Khinvsar.