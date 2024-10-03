CM Bhajanlal Reached Delhi Directly from Haryana, Met JP Nadda, This Reason Came to the Fore

Discussion on Cabinet Reshuffle Possible In fact, according to the scheduled program, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was supposed to come to Jaipur from Haryana, but now he has been called to Delhi. There are many speculations about this sudden visit of the CM in the political corridors. It is being speculated that after the meeting of CM with JP Nadda and Amit Shah in Delhi, there might be a major reshuffle in the government. It is worth noting that everyone’s eyes are fixed on the expansion of the cabinet since the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Decision on Kirori Lal May Be Taken Meanwhile, a concrete decision may be taken on Dr. Kirori Lal Meena’s resignation and the controversy surrounding Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa during this meeting. Since Kirori Lal’s resignation as a minister, there has been a lot of speculation, and the state is facing political instability. Kirori Lal Meena had resigned as a minister, taking moral responsibility for the BJP’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in eastern Rajasthan.