CM Bhajanlal Reached Delhi Directly from Haryana, Met JP Nadda, This Reason Came to the Fore

Rajasthan Politics: CM Bhajanlal Sharma was called directly to Delhi from Haryana on Thursday, where he met BJP’s national president JP Nadda and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi.

JaipurOct 03, 2024 / 11:46 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Politics: There is a big political stir in Rajasthan before the by-elections. In this sequence, the state’s Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was called directly to Delhi from Haryana, where he met the national president of the BJP, JP Nadda. Sources say that in this meeting, there was a discussion about the changes in CM Bhajanlal Sharma’s cabinet, along with the controversy surrounding Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa.

Discussion on Cabinet Reshuffle Possible

In fact, according to the scheduled program, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was supposed to come to Jaipur from Haryana, but now he has been called to Delhi. There are many speculations about this sudden visit of the CM in the political corridors. It is being speculated that after the meeting of CM with JP Nadda and Amit Shah in Delhi, there might be a major reshuffle in the government. It is worth noting that everyone’s eyes are fixed on the expansion of the cabinet since the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Decision on Kirori Lal May Be Taken

Meanwhile, a concrete decision may be taken on Dr. Kirori Lal Meena’s resignation and the controversy surrounding Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa during this meeting. Since Kirori Lal’s resignation as a minister, there has been a lot of speculation, and the state is facing political instability. Kirori Lal Meena had resigned as a minister, taking moral responsibility for the BJP’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in eastern Rajasthan.

By-Elections to Be Held on 7 Seats in Rajasthan

It is worth noting that by-elections will be held on 7 seats in Rajasthan in the coming days. By-elections will be held on the Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniyara, Khinvsar, Salumber, Chorasi, and Ramgarh assembly seats. The Election Commission can announce the dates of the by-elections at any time. There is a discussion that assembly elections may be held in Rajasthan along with Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

