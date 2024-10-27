Rajasthan Politics: Independent Candidates Being Wooed by Congress-BJP, Will Naresh Meena Withdraw His Name?

Administration Prepares The scrutiny of nominations will take place till October 28, and the withdrawal of nominations is possible till October 30. Voting will take place on November 13, and the counting of votes will be on November 23. The Election Department has started preparing for this. Meanwhile, the administration is busy making arrangements, keeping in view the code of conduct. Any complaints are being addressed promptly. Since the day the by-election date was announced, teams have been regularly visiting the election area.

Trouble May Arise Congress rebel, Naresh Meena, is in the spotlight, and the Congress is worried because if Naresh doesn’t withdraw his nomination, it could create trouble for their candidate. Meena filed his nomination on Friday and announced that he would contest the election. He has also started his campaign. Sources say that efforts are being made to persuade Naresh, and a senior leader may be given the responsibility to do so. Both parties have sent their workers to persuade independent candidates and are in talks with them to withdraw their nominations.

Teams Formed, Campaign Begins Meanwhile, the candidates of Congress and BJP have been given responsibilities. Observers have been appointed by the state BJP and Congress, and office-bearers of the Youth Congress and Mahila Congress have been tasked with preparing strategies for the election. Similarly, BJP MLAs and ministers have also taken charge and are now engaged in campaigning.