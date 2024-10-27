scriptRajasthan Politics: Independent Candidates Being Wooed by Congress-BJP, Will Naresh Meena Withdraw His Name? | Latest News | Patrika News
Political

Rajasthan Politics: Independent Candidates Being Wooed by Congress-BJP, Will Naresh Meena Withdraw His Name?

Rajasthan Politics: The by-elections in Deoli-Uniara seat are around the corner. Now, everyone’s eyes are on the withdrawal of nominations. Congress and BJP candidates are trying to persuade independent candidates according to their political calculations.

TonkOct 27, 2024 / 02:25 pm

Patrika Desk

naresh meena
In the by-elections, 13 candidates have filed their nominations, including 11 on the last day, Friday. Out of 13 nominations, Yogesh Kumar Sharma has filed his nomination from the Right to Recall Party, Rajendra Gurjar from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kastur Chand Meena from the Congress, and Khushiram Dhakad, Ram Singh Meena, Shakilur Rahman, Naresh Kumar Meena, Om Prakash Kewat, Umasankar Kahar, Jasram Meena, Ramdev, Prahlad Saini, and Dinesh Prajapati as independent candidates.

Administration Prepares

The scrutiny of nominations will take place till October 28, and the withdrawal of nominations is possible till October 30. Voting will take place on November 13, and the counting of votes will be on November 23. The Election Department has started preparing for this. Meanwhile, the administration is busy making arrangements, keeping in view the code of conduct. Any complaints are being addressed promptly. Since the day the by-election date was announced, teams have been regularly visiting the election area.

Trouble May Arise

Congress rebel, Naresh Meena, is in the spotlight, and the Congress is worried because if Naresh doesn’t withdraw his nomination, it could create trouble for their candidate. Meena filed his nomination on Friday and announced that he would contest the election. He has also started his campaign. Sources say that efforts are being made to persuade Naresh, and a senior leader may be given the responsibility to do so. Both parties have sent their workers to persuade independent candidates and are in talks with them to withdraw their nominations.

Teams Formed, Campaign Begins

Meanwhile, the candidates of Congress and BJP have been given responsibilities. Observers have been appointed by the state BJP and Congress, and office-bearers of the Youth Congress and Mahila Congress have been tasked with preparing strategies for the election. Similarly, BJP MLAs and ministers have also taken charge and are now engaged in campaigning.

BJP Has Been Losing Twice

In the 2018 assembly elections, BJP had fielded Rajendra Gurjar from the Deoli-Uniara seat. At that time, Harish Meena, who had switched from BJP to Congress, was the opponent. In the election, Harish Meena got 95540 votes, while Rajendra Gurjar got 74064 votes. There were 10 candidates in the fray in the 2018 election. In the previous election in 2023, the BJP did not give a ticket to Rajendra Gurjar from the Deoli-Uniara seat. Instead, Vijay Bainsla was made the candidate, but he was defeated by the Congress candidate.

News / Political / Rajasthan Politics: Independent Candidates Being Wooed by Congress-BJP, Will Naresh Meena Withdraw His Name?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Diwali Returns to Villages Before the Festival, Questions on Package Deals

News Bulletin

Diwali Returns to Villages Before the Festival, Questions on Package Deals

in 1 hour

To complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update

National News

To complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update

in 4 hours

Scientists are going to dig a hole at the bottom of the ocean, will find the reason for this terrible disaster

world

Scientists are going to dig a hole at the bottom of the ocean, will find the reason for this terrible disaster

in 5 hours

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Fulfill your dream of getting a job in Thermal Power with a good salary and these facilities

Jobs

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Fulfill your dream of getting a job in Thermal Power with a good salary and these facilities

in 4 hours

Latest Political

Inflammatory speech: Complaint filed in court against Union Minister Giriraj Singh

National News

Inflammatory speech: Complaint filed in court against Union Minister Giriraj Singh

20 hours ago

Who is Harvinder Kalyan, the new Speaker of the Haryana Assembly?

National News

Who is Harvinder Kalyan, the new Speaker of the Haryana Assembly?

2 days ago

Uttar Pradesh By-Polls: BJP’s Stronghold Where Congress Chose to Make a Sacrifice

National News

Uttar Pradesh By-Polls: BJP’s Stronghold Where Congress Chose to Make a Sacrifice

2 days ago

BJP workers performed Shramdaan and Gauseva

Political

BJP workers performed Shramdaan and Gauseva

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.